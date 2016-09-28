UK basketball season unofficially tips-off with Big Blue Madness campout

UK basketball fans made their annual dash across Avenue of Champions early Wednesday morning hoping to get the best spot in line while they camp out for tickets to Big Blue Madness, the unofficial tip-off to the 2015-16 men’s and women’s basketball seasons.
Beginning at 5 a.m., fans looking to secure tickets began setting up their tents in designated camping locations or the areas surrounding Memorial Coliseum. They will be camping there for 65 hours until tickets are distributed 10 p.m. Friday.
To support regular campus operations and to facilitate student pedestrian routes to and from class — which have been affected due to surrounding campus construction — space was limited for fans wishing to line up ahead of time for tickets.
Fans are encouraged to use Ticketmaster.com to obtain the free tickets. Tickets will be available at 10 p.m. Friday.
Big Blue Madness, the first open practice opportunity for UK’s 2016-17 men’s and women’s basketball teams, is Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. in Rupp Arena. It will also air live on the SEC Network. During the event, a new design for the court at Rupp Arena will be revealed to fans.
