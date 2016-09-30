Top UK basketball recruiting target John Petty set for Marshall County Hoop Fest

The final schedule for the Marshall County Hoop Fest was released Friday, and this year’s event will include two games featuring John Petty, one of UK’s top recruiting targets in the class of 2017.
Petty — a 6-foot-5 wing from Huntsville, Ala. — will lead Mae Jemison High (Ala.) against Aspire Academy (Ariz.) and Paul Laurence Dunbar on Dec. 2 and 3, respectively.
Jemison’s matchup with defending state champ Dunbar will be especially interesting, pitting Petty against Bulldogs guard Taveion Hollingsworth, the reigning Kentucky Sweet Sixteen MVP and one of the top recruits from the Bluegrass State.
UK Coach John Calipari has visited Petty twice since the fall recruiting period began Sept. 9, and he remains one the Wildcats’ top recruiting priorities for next year’s class. Alabama is seen as UK’s top competition for Petty, who grew up rooting for the Cats and was the first player from the 2017 class to receive a UK scholarship offer.
Other top recruits at this year’s Marshall Hoop Fest include Arizona commitment and No. 1 overall prospect DeAndre Ayton (Hillcrest Prep, Ariz.), five-star shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. (Prolific Prep, Calif.), five-star forward Billy Preston (Oak Hill, Va.) — all elite prospects in the class of 2017.
The lineup also includes Aspire Academy, which has several under-the-radar recruits who could emerge as major-college talents, as well as Prolific Prep North, a program that features Matur Maker and Makur Maker, the little brother and cousin of NBA lottery pick Thon Maker.
Fans can call the Marshall County High School athletics office at (270) 527-6714 to purchase advance tickets, which will be $35 for the entire showcase or $10 per session.
Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL
Marshall County Hoop Fest schedule
Thursday, Dec. 1
Session 1
4 p.m. — Marshall County vs. Massac County (Ill.) girls
5:30 p.m. — Marshall County vs. Massac County (Ill.)
7 p.m. — Graves County vs. Christian County
8:30 p.m. — Aspire Academy (Ariz.) vs. Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.)
Friday, Dec. 2
Session 2
4 p.m. — Aspire Academy (Ariz.) vs. Mae Jemison (Ala.)
5:30 p.m. — Prolific Prep (Calif.) vs. Hamilton Heights (Tenn.)
7 p.m. — Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) vs. Prolific Prep North (Ont.)
8:30 p.m. — Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. Tennessee Prep Academy (Tenn.)
Saturday, Dec. 3
Session 3
10 a.m. — McCracken County vs. Bowling Green
11:30 a.m. — Marshall County vs. Henderson County girls
1 p.m. — Marshall County vs. Hopkinsville
Session 4
3:30 p.m. — Paul Laurence Dunbar vs. Mae Jemison (Ala.)
5 p.m. — Bellville Altoff (Ill.) vs. Curie (Ill.)
6:30 p.m. — Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. Prolific Prep North (Ont.)
8 p.m. — Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) vs. Hamilton Heights (Tenn.)
(All times Central)
Comments