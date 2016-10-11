Going to Big Blue Madness? Expect to walk through metal detector; don’t bring a backpack

Starting with Big Blue Madness on Friday, Rupp Arena and UK Athletics will have new limits on the size of bags that may be brought inside the arena during Kentucky men’s and women’s basketball games. Fans will also be required to walk through metal detectors when entering the arena.
In a news release, Rupp Arena officials said the new policy will go into effect with Big Blue Madness on Friday.
According to the release, the bag policy will require that bags not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”. An exception will be made for medically necessary items after inspection.
In addition to the bag policy for UK men’s and women’s basketball games, Rupp will be using walk-through metal detectors for other events at the venue.
Both changes will apply at all general public, student and premium entrances. The arena posted a video explaining the security procedures.
Doors will continue to open at Rupp Arena 90 minutes prior to tipoff. Under the new event-day policies, fans are highly encouraged to arrive early to games. UK Athletics and Rupp Arena are also encouraging patrons to travel light for quicker entry. Express lanes for guests with no bags will be provided.
Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to backpacks or any bag larger than the permissible size.
Here is a list of items that are not allowed inside the arena:
· All illegal substances (tobacco products and electronic cigarettes are permitted in the designated smoking area outside of the arena)
· Artificial noisemakers, irritants and laser pointers
· Backpacks
· Banners
· Beach balls
· Cameras with detachable lenses
· Computers
· Fireworks
· Frisbees
· Glass, aluminum containers, ice chests and flasks
· Inflatables
· Mace
· Outside food and beverages, including alcoholic beverages
· Poles, extensions or selfie sticks
· Signs larger than 24 inches by 24 inches
· Unmanned aircraft
· Video or audio recorders
· Weapons
The following items are allowed inside Rupp Arena:
· Cameras – no detachable lenses
· Service animals –as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act
· Personal chair backs – maximum width 18 inches and cannot have any hard plastic or metal parts or attach to the bleachers in any way
· Strollers – small collapsible style
