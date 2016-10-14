Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness entertains right from the start

The University of Kentucky opened the 2016-17 basketball season with its annual Big Blue Madness celebration in Rupp Arena on Friday night.
Some early highlights (Stay with Kentucky.com for more details as the evening rolls on.):
▪ The night’s Madness festivities got underway with UK’s Wildcat mascot throwing a jolt into the audience by swinging back and forth the full length of the Rupp Arena court at high speed while suspended from a cable.
That's how you make an entrance into #BBM16. pic.twitter.com/tYJh6KCpgj— Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) October 14, 2016
▪ Next came tradition: UK women’s coach Matthew Mitchell’s annual dance routine. UK made immediate use of Rupp Arena’s new video scoreboard to display Mitchell dancing to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”
Matthew Mitchell's entrance is a Justin Timberlake music video. pic.twitter.com/MbIXelncHy— KSTV (@KSTV_Sports) October 14, 2016
▪ Following was the introduction of the Wildcats’ women’s team, led by seniors Makayla Epps — sporting a “Straight Outta Lebanon” T-shirt — and Evelyn Akhator. Mitchell then put his squad through a series of drills and some scrimmaging for the home crowd.
▪ The night opened with former UK players entering the arena on the “blue carpet,” including Washington Wizards star John Wall, whose team plays an NBA exhibition against the DeMarcus Cousins and the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night in Rupp.
.@JohnWall is in the house. pic.twitter.com/rebKxcqXeC— Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) October 14, 2016
Surprise recruit in Rupp
Some of the top recruits in the nation were on hand for Madness. A last-minute addition was Mohamed Bamba, the highest-ranked uncommitted player in the class of 2017. Bamba, a 7-footer from Harlem, N.Y., is ranked by Scout.com as the No. 2 overall prospect in the class. Even before Bamba’s arrival, UK could boast a full five-star lineup of 2017 recruits in attendance, including guards Trae Young and Quade Green, forwards Kevin Knox and PJ Washington and center Nick Richards.
