UK basketball recruiting notes: Cats will host five-star prospect this weekend

Another one of the country’s top high school basketball prospects is scheduled to come through Lexington for an official visit this weekend, and UK might have some ground to make up in his recruitment.
Lonnie Walker — a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Reading, Pa. — will be in town as he works his way toward a college commitment. Walker visited Miami three weeks ago, Arizona last weekend and is expected to take official visits to Villanova and Syracuse over the next two weeks before announcing a decision in time for the early signing period, which starts Nov. 9.
UK Coach John Calipari has already visited Walker twice this fall, and this weekend’s trip to Lexington will be important as the Wildcats look to gain better position.
“At this point, I think Arizona and Villanova are at or toward the top of his list,” Scout.com’s Evan Daniels told the Herald-Leader. “But Kentucky is battling, and the visit this weekend will be a big factor in the recruitment.”
UK is also recruiting John Petty and Hamidou Diallo at shooting guard, and Petty will be in Lexington next weekend for his official visit.
Scout.com ranks Walker as the No. 23 overall prospect in the class of 2017.
“In the spring and summer, he really ramped up his level of play,” Daniels said. “He just got better, and he turned into one of the elite wings in high school basketball. I like his size. I like his length. I like his athleticism and how strong he is when he drives the ball. He can really score.
“And he has potential to be a really good shooter.”
Walker has a 6-10 wingspan and shot 39 percent from three-point range on the Nike circuit over the summer.
The point guard picture
Highly touted point guard Tremont Waters announced his commitment to Georgetown on Wednesday, picking the Hoyas after also taking official visits to UK, Kansas and Indiana.
Waters was No. 3 on UK’s point guard wish list for the class of 2017, and the other two recruits on that list — Trae Young and Quade Green — both remain uncommitted.
“I think they very likely get one of those guys,” Scout.com’s Evan Daniels told the Herald-Leader on Thursday. “I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibility that they miss on both. They’re one of a couple of schools with both guys, but it’s not a shoo-in. Neither is a shoo-in.”
Both players were at Big Blue Madness last weekend, and Kentucky likely will need to land one of them. Current Wildcats guards De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk and Isaiah Briscoe are all expected to enter the NBA Draft after this season.
UK and Oklahoma are considered the co-favorites for Young, a Norman, Okla., native. Green — from Philadelphia — seems to have Syracuse and Kentucky at the top of his list. Young will be at Kansas for an official visit this weekend. Green is expected to visit Syracuse on Friday for the fourth time in less than two months.
Daniels said Thursday that he thinks UK landing both point guards is “100 percent out of the question,” so it’s likely an either/or situation for the Wildcats.
Good news for UK
Five-star forward PJ Washington has cancelled his official visit to Arizona that was scheduled for this weekend and is no longer considering the Wildcats.
The change of plans, first reported by ESPN, comes just a few days after Washington — a 6-foot-8 prospect from Findlay Prep (Nev.) — returned home from his visit to UK for Big Blue Madness, his second trip to Lexington in four weeks. Washington also took official visits to UK and North Carolina last month and is expected to see UNLV’s campus one more time before making a college decision.
Those are the three finalists in his recruitment.
Arizona was seen by some recruiting analysts as UK’s top competition for Washington, who emerged earlier this year as one of John Calipari’s priority recruiting targets for the class of 2017.
Scout.com ranks Washington as the No. 14 overall prospect in the senior class, and he is expected to be ready to make a college decision in time for the early signing period in November.
On campus early
In addition to Lonnie Walker, the UK coaching staff is expected to host two of the top frontcourt prospects from the class of 2019 for unofficial visits this weekend.
High school teammates Balsa Koprivica and Vernon Carey — both from University School (Fla.) — are both scheduled to be in Lexington.
Koprivica — a 7-footer from Serbia — is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2019 class. Carey — a 6-9 player — is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 overall recruit and top power forward in the class.
Kentucky hosted three Top 50 players from the class of 2019 for visits last weekend: Christian Brown (No. 14), Ashton Hagans (No. 46) and Trendon Watford (No. 15).
