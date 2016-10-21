Watch Kentucky freshman Monk’s Blue-White dunk of the night

Fans got their first look at the 2016-17 University of Kentucky basketball team in game action during Friday night’s Blue-White Game in Rupp Arena.
They seemed to like what they saw of freshman guard Malik Monk, who threw down a couple of highlight-reel dunks to delight the Rupp Crowd of 16,089.
Monk’s second-half tomahawk was the one fans will be telling their friends about this weekend. Here’s a look:
MALIK. MONK. ⬆️ ⬆️ ⬆️@KentuckyMBB #BlueWhite pic.twitter.com/U46qTK8oib— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 22, 2016
