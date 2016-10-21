UK Men's Basketball

October 21, 2016 8:48 PM

Watch Kentucky freshman Monk’s Blue-White dunk of the night

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Fans got their first look at the 2016-17 University of Kentucky basketball team in game action during Friday night’s Blue-White Game in Rupp Arena.

They seemed to like what they saw of freshman guard Malik Monk, who threw down a couple of highlight-reel dunks to delight the Rupp Crowd of 16,089.

Monk’s second-half tomahawk was the one fans will be telling their friends about this weekend. Here’s a look:

