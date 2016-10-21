Freshmen show plenty of flair, fouling in Blue-White rehearsal

Kentucky’s got a long way to go, and a long time to get there.
That was the chief takeaway from Friday night’s Blue-White Game. For the record, the Blue beat the White 110-94.
But an announced crowd of 16,089 — a record for a Blue-White Game — saw the latest crop of heralded freshmen look like freshmen, albeit top-shelf freshmen.
Malik Monk gave the game its highlight: With his defender (Mychal Mulder) picked off by a screen, Monk drove down the lane, reached back as if winding up a fastball and jammed the ball through the basket. This pleased UK fans and reaffirmed how the Cats will have no shortage of practitioners of Coach John Calipari’s signature Dribble Drive offense.
Again and again, UK guards De’Aaron Fox, Isaiah Briscoe, Monk and Mulder drove to the basket.
Perhaps anxious to do well in their first game-like competition in public, the freshmen also fouled again and again.
Sacha Killeya-Jones (nine) and Wenyen Gabriel (six) both exceeded the allowed five fouls per player. Bam Adebayo picked up his fifth with 14:11 left in the second half.
Given the nature of the Blue-White Game and the need to entertain, all played on.
The referees called the nine fouls on Killeya-Jones in the first half. He had three fouls in the game’s first 86 seconds.
When the fourth foul came at the 12:59 mark, public address announcer Patrick Whitmer spared Killeya-Jones some embarrassment. Whitmer bypassed the number of personal fouls on the freshman, and simply fast-forwarded to “That’s the team’s fifth foul.”
Whitmer continued this selective editing with the sixth foul (9:46 left in the first half), seventh (8:33), eighth (6:33) and ninth (58.5 seconds).
Speaking of editing, the online live statistics also had a change. As Killeya-Jones’ fouls mounted, his statistical line appeared in a difficult-to-read blood red while every other player’s numbers remained in white.
When Killeya-Jones’ stats returned to white inside the final five minutes, his total fouls showed two.
Killeya-Jones wasn’t the only freshman to be foul-prone in this dress rehearsal. Gabriel had foul fouls in the first half.
Fans got a chance to judge the progress Briscoe has made in his objective of improving his shooting from the perimeter and the foul line.
The first half was a mixed bag. Briscoe made his first four free throws and finished the half making seven of nine. It was a stark improvement from the 46-percent accuracy of last season.
And the nine attempts showed that the attention to perimeter shooting since last season has not robbed him of the ability to drive with authority and draw fouls.
Briscoe, who made five of 15 shots in the first half (nine of 15 in the second), did not fair as well from the perimeter. He made one of four three-point shots. The misses were well off the mark.
Statistics in a Blue-White Game always carry a bit of mystery. After all, Skal Labissiere scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in last year’s game.
For the record, Briscoe led all scorers with 39 points. He made 14 of 30 shots.
Fox and Monk led the winning Blue team with 31 and 26 points, respectively.
It seemed likely that the fans would react to Briscoe’s misses with disappointment. But that distinction belonged to freshman walk-on Brad Calipari. Judging from the reaction from the stands, the son of the UK coach will be an immediate fan favorite.
The younger Calipari, who is billed as a shooter, missed his four shots. That included three from three-point range. With each miss, the ahs of disappointment from the stands could be easily heard.
One fan extended this favoritism on the first possession of the second half. As Calipari dribbled between the three-point line and the center circle, a man yelled, “Shoot.”
