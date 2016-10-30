UK rides stifling defense, sizzling pace to rout of Clarion

Clarion had a plan. As they say in boxing, everybody has a plan until they get hit.
Kentucky pummeled Clarion 108-51 Sunday night in the way you’d expect the No. 4 ranked team (coaches’ poll) to knock out a Division II team picked to finish eighth out of nine teams in its half of the conference.
The exhibition romp validated the hype surrounding this latest freshman-dependent UK team: suffocating defense and sizzling offensive pace.
Clarion made only two of its final 17 shots in the first half. UK Coach John Calipari’s alma mater committed 15 turnovers before halftime and 26 overall.
Kentucky defended without fouling excessively. The Cats had only six fouls in the first half and 14 overall.
Clarion’s misses and turnovers fueled UK’s transition offense. Officially, the Cats had only 10 fast-break points in the first half. But Kentucky doubled, if not tripled, that number counting shots taken off the first or second pass in a possession.
The second half brought more of the same as Kentucky amassed a 34-0 advantage in fast-break points and a 66-10 avalanche in points from the paint.
Clarion, which started three seniors and two juniors, had hoped a decided advantage in experience might make for a competitive game.
“I was trying to tell my guys, these guys at Kentucky are phenomenal players,” Clarion Coach Marcess Williams said on Friday. “And I’m not taking nothing away from them. But they’re still 18. We have 22-, 23-year-olds. We got older guys who have been around the block a little bit.”
Although he spoke of shocking the world, Williams only hinted of the possibility of basketball drama this night.
“You know, you’re still going into Rupp Arena,” he said. “You’re still going against some of the best athletes in the world. But they’re still 18, And this is still the first (game in the glare of) lights, so hopefully we can play off that. Hopefully we can make some plays, get some confidence early. Confidence breeds success. And hopefully we make enough plays to compete and try to pull out a win.”
Kentucky never trailed, led by double digits barely six minutes into the game and expanded that lead to as much as 26 points before halftime.
The only change in the second half saw Isaiah Briscoe come alive. UK’s appointed leader did not take a shot until making a layup with 13:56 left. Ninety seconds later, he thrilled the crowd by swishing a three-point shot from the right corner.
Brad Calipari gave the crowd two more thrills down the stretch by making two three-pointers.
Six UK players scored double-digit points. Malik Monk led the way with 15. Bam Adebayo and Derek Willis added 13 each. De’Aaron Fox and Sacha Killeya-Jones had 12 apiece, and Briscoe had 11.
BJ Andrews, who had been voted to his preseason all-conference team, was Clarion’s only scorer in double digits. He had 16 points.
‘Wow’
When asked on Friday for his impression of Kentucky, Williams said, “Wow.
“It’s amazing to me Cal is able to get three of the top 10 power forwards in the country to come to him in the same year,” the Clarion coach said. “That’s just a testament to him and what he’s built there. Ninety-five percent of the situations, when the No. 7 power forward sees a top three power forward commit, he’s not going there.
“Cal has built a culture: ‘You come and get better, and you’re going to get to where you need to get to.’”
Change of venue
Clarion Athletic Director Wendy Snodgrass: “The biggest thing I look forward to is seeing our young men and the excitement on their faces when they walk in Sunday night.”
Clarion’s gym seats 3,500. “It’s going to be quite different, and a lot of blue and white they’ll be looking at. We’re used to the blue and gold.”
Opening night
UK’s freshmen, plus redshirt freshman Tai Wynyard, were not the only people making their debut. So was former Arkansas guard Pat Bradley, who was working his first telecast as an analyst.
Bradley is in his first season working for the SEC Network. He said he will do studio work during the week and work weekend games.
When asked whether he was nervous, Bradley shook his head. “Anxious,” he said.
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
