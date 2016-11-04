Calipari: Brad’s three-pointers made me think ‘I was George Clooney’

Freshman walk-on Brad Calipari’s two three-pointers against Clarion made Kentucky Coach John Calipari happy. In more ways than one, the elder Calipari joked (?).
“I walked in the door after that game, I thought I was George Clooney,” he said, the matinee idol reference causing laughter to erupt at a Friday news conference.
The younger Calipari downplayed his three-pointers, especially the second which he banked in from outside the elbow area. “I got a little lucky, obviously,” he said. “Sometimes the ball happens to fall your way. It was just one of those things.”
When asked about the feedback he got from family, friends and teammates, Brad Calipari said, “They were all happy for me. They were just telling me how lucky they thought I was.”
After the game against Clarion, John Calipari saluted his son for having the courage to take the shots. His son did not seem to see the shots as displays of courage.
“I guess,” the younger Calipari said. “It’s one thing I’ve always done, and he expects me to knock down shots. Personally, I don’t think so.”
Brad Calipari also downplayed his instant status as a fan favorite. “I’m glad I’m not despised,” he said. “It is what it is.”
During this preseason, the father has continually used humor to answer questions about the son. Hence, the George Clooney reference fit the pattern.
The UK coach returned to humor again late in the nine-minute news conference. After saying these UK players made for a “very smart group, very driven, wired group, he added, “Then there’s Brad.”
After a comedic pause, John Calipari added, “I’m not George Clooney tonight.”
Motor-vated
After the first exhibition game, Clarion Coach Marcess Williams singled out Wenyen Gabriel for praise. “I love that kid,” Williams said.
“I heard about that and take it as a compliment, and just keep working on my game,” Gabriel said of Williams’ comment.
When asked why he believed Williams singled him out, Gabriel said, “I think my motor stands out. Some of the coaches probably feel like they’d like to have their team play like that, so I appreciate the compliment.”
Gabriel said his role involved bringing energy and spreading defenses by shooting well from the perimeter.
When asked if he started Gabriel against Clarion as a hedge against a slow start, and might do the same this season, Calipari said, “Maybe.”
But the UK coach also mentioned Derek Willis and Isaac Humphries as possible starters.
It’s not all go-go-go for Gabriel. There’s also a bit of whoa-whoa-whoa.
“I had to slow down my mind mentally . . . stop worrying about making mistakes and just play the game,” he said of the adjustment to college basketball. “That’s the biggest adjustment I had to make. There’s a lot more pressure here at Kentucky, but it’s one of the challenges I’m up for and I think (will) make me a better player.”
‘A family trip’
Calipari said he wanted Kentucky’s game against Arizona State in the Bahamas to be “a family trip.”
Fans will be able to attend a practice for the game, which will be Nov. 28. Fans can also interact with the players, Calipari said.
“Let’s make this a terrific weekend,” Calipari said of the trip to the Bahamas. Trips to New York and Las Vegas have sizzle, he acknowledged, “but I think this is going to be the trip.
“I want it to be like a family. We’re all in there. We’re watching practice. You’re getting to be around the kids (and) around our staff.”
Etc.
▪ Asbury’s Trenton Thompson and UK walk-on Dillon Pulliam were teammates for Harrison County High. Thompson was Asbury’s leading scorer in victories over Bob Jones University and Bluefield College last weekend. He is averaging 20 points a game.
▪ Tom Hart and Daymeon Fishback will call the UK-Asbury game for the SEC Network.
