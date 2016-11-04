Calipari: Brad’s three-pointers made me think ‘I was George Clooney’

2:17 Laura Babbage doesn't mind short hair as long as it comes with an intact brain Pause

2:08 Transforming a school into a home

1:27 John Calipari just wants his guys to compete

1:41 Supporters rally for Rand Paul and Jim Gray outside KET

0:36 Missouri coaches accused UK of faking injuries

1:14 Tina Portwood on her grandson's injury

0:43 A wildfire burns near Pineville

1:15 UK student brings 'Harry Potter' to Scripture throwdown

1:42 Tempur Sealy CEO Scott Thompson