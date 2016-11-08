What happens if UK misses on 2017 point guards Trae Young and Quade Green?

1:57 Benny Snell: It's nerve-racking, but that's football Pause

1:15 Tai Wynyard trying to find his role

1:10 Calipari on what Kentucky got out of win over Asbury

2:29 Mark Stoops: The recipe was right

3:04 Boom Williams: I probably won't be able to sleep tonight

0:51 De'Aaron Fox looking forward to playing with Isaiah Briscoe

1:03 Mark Stoops: Proud of the way team has responded

3:29 LexGo Eat kicks off Election Day with patriotic sweets

0:40 Sen. Rand Paul criticizes FBI Director James Comey