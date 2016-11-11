How top recruits from the 2016 class fared in their college basketball debuts

The 2016-17 college basketball season tipped off Friday night with its first regular-season games, and many of the nation’s top freshmen — going by last spring’s recruiting rankings — were made their collegiate debuts.
Four of the Top 25 recruits from the class of 2016 were in Rupp Arena, seeing their first action in UK’s 87-64 victory over Stephen F. Austin. De’Aaron Fox led the way for the Wildcats freshmen, going for 12 points, 12 assists and three steals in 30 minutes on the court. His 12 assists were the most ever by a player making his UK debut, besting Kyle Macy’s previous record of 10.
Check out the chart below to see how UK’s other five-star freshmen and the rest of the top recruits from the 2016 class fared in their college debuts. (Chart will be updated throughout the weekend).
College debuts for the Top 25 recruits from the 2016 class
Rk
Player (school)
Results
MP
1
Josh Jackson (Kansas)
Friday at 9 p.m. vs. Indiana (ESPN)
2
Harry Giles (Duke)
DNP (knee injury)
0
3
Lonzo Ball (UCLA)
Friday at 9 p.m. vs. Pacific
4
Jayson Tatum (Duke)
DNP (foot injury)
0
5
Markelle Fultz (Washington)
Sunday at 7 p.m. vs. Yale (ESPN)
6
De'Aaron Fox (Kentucky)
12 points, 12 assists, 3 steals in 87-64 win over Stephen F. Austin
30
7
Dennis Smith Jr. (NC State)
11 points, 5 assists in 81-79 win over Georgia Southern
36
8
Jonathan Isaac (Florida State)
Saturday at 1 p.m. vs. Charleston Southern
9
Bam Adebayo (Kentucky)
5 points, 1 rebound in 87-64 win over Stephen F. Austin
15
10
Thon Maker (NBA)
Selected with No. 10 pick in 2016 NBA Draft
0
11
Malik Monk (Kentucky)
10 points (1-for-6 threes) in 87-64 win over Stephen F. Austin
20
12
Miles Bridges (Michigan State)
21 points, 7 rebounds in 65-63 loss to Arizona
37
13
Frank Jackson (Duke)
18 points, 4 assists in 94-49 win over Marist
25
14
Wenyen Gabriel (Kentucky)
10 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals in 87-64 win over Stephen F. Austin
18
15
Marques Bolden (Duke)
DNP (leg injury)
0
16
Terrance Ferguson (Australia)
Skipped college to play professionally overseas
0
17
Jarrett Allen (Texas)
Friday at 8 p.m. vs. Incarnate Word
18
TJ Leaf (UCLA)
Friday at 9 p.m. vs. Pacific
19
Omari Spellman (Villanova)
Ruled academically ineligible for 2016-17 season
0
20
Josh Langford (Michigan State)
5 points in 65-63 loss to Arizona
12
21
Lauri Markkanen (Arizona)
13 points, 6 rebounds in 65-63 win over Michigan State
34
22
Rawle Alkins (Arizona)
3 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists in 65-63 win over Michigan State
26
23
Mustapha Heron (Auburn)
Friday at 9:30 p.m. vs. North Florida
24
Sacha Killeya-Jones (Kentucky)
0 points, 3 rebounds in 87-64 win over Stephen F. Austin
9
25
Omer Yurtseven (NC State)
Must sit out first nine games of the season
0
MP-Minutes played | (Rankings from 247Sports composite)
Comments