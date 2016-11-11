UK Men's Basketball

November 11, 2016 9:30 PM

How top recruits from the 2016 class fared in their college basketball debuts

By Ben Roberts

The 2016-17 college basketball season tipped off Friday night with its first regular-season games, and many of the nation’s top freshmen — going by last spring’s recruiting rankings — were made their collegiate debuts.

Four of the Top 25 recruits from the class of 2016 were in Rupp Arena, seeing their first action in UK’s 87-64 victory over Stephen F. Austin. De’Aaron Fox led the way for the Wildcats freshmen, going for 12 points, 12 assists and three steals in 30 minutes on the court. His 12 assists were the most ever by a player making his UK debut, besting Kyle Macy’s previous record of 10.

Check out the chart below to see how UK’s other five-star freshmen and the rest of the top recruits from the 2016 class fared in their college debuts. (Chart will be updated throughout the weekend).

College debuts for the Top 25 recruits from the 2016 class

Rk

Player (school)

Results

MP

1

Josh Jackson (Kansas)

Friday at 9 p.m. vs. Indiana (ESPN)

2

Harry Giles (Duke)

DNP (knee injury)

0

3

Lonzo Ball (UCLA)

Friday at 9 p.m. vs. Pacific

4

Jayson Tatum (Duke)

DNP (foot injury)

0

5

Markelle Fultz (Washington)

Sunday at 7 p.m. vs. Yale (ESPN)

6

De'Aaron Fox (Kentucky)

12 points, 12 assists, 3 steals in 87-64 win over Stephen F. Austin

30

7

Dennis Smith Jr. (NC State)

11 points, 5 assists in 81-79 win over Georgia Southern

36

8

Jonathan Isaac (Florida State)

Saturday at 1 p.m. vs. Charleston Southern

9

Bam Adebayo (Kentucky)

5 points, 1 rebound in 87-64 win over Stephen F. Austin

15

10

Thon Maker (NBA)

Selected with No. 10 pick in 2016 NBA Draft

0

11

Malik Monk (Kentucky)

10 points (1-for-6 threes) in 87-64 win over Stephen F. Austin

20

12

Miles Bridges (Michigan State)

21 points, 7 rebounds in 65-63 loss to Arizona

37

13

Frank Jackson (Duke)

18 points, 4 assists in 94-49 win over Marist

25

14

Wenyen Gabriel (Kentucky)

10 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals in 87-64 win over Stephen F. Austin

18

15

Marques Bolden (Duke)

DNP (leg injury)

0

16

Terrance Ferguson (Australia)

Skipped college to play professionally overseas

0

17

Jarrett Allen (Texas)

Friday at 8 p.m. vs. Incarnate Word

18

TJ Leaf (UCLA)

Friday at 9 p.m. vs. Pacific

19

Omari Spellman (Villanova)

Ruled academically ineligible for 2016-17 season

0

20

Josh Langford (Michigan State)

5 points in 65-63 loss to Arizona

12

21

Lauri Markkanen (Arizona)

13 points, 6 rebounds in 65-63 win over Michigan State

34

22

Rawle Alkins (Arizona)

3 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists in 65-63 win over Michigan State

26

23

Mustapha Heron (Auburn)

Friday at 9:30 p.m. vs. North Florida

24

Sacha Killeya-Jones (Kentucky)

0 points, 3 rebounds in 87-64 win over Stephen F. Austin

9

25

Omer Yurtseven (NC State)

Must sit out first nine games of the season

0

MP-Minutes played | (Rankings from 247Sports composite)

