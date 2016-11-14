Calipari adds third commitment to Kentucky’s recruiting class of 2017

Four-star combo guard Shai Alexander announced his commitment to Kentucky on Monday morning, giving the Wildcats their third commitment for the class of 2017 and their first at an important position.
Alexander — a 6-foot-4 prospect with a 6-10 wingspan — is entering his senior season at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Tennessee, though he is a native of Hamilton, Ont.
Committed to Florida for nearly a year, Alexander backed out of his pledge to the Gators last month, and UK immediately emerged as a possible frontrunner.
A week after his decommitment, Alexander was visited by UK assistant coach Joel Justus. A week after that, UK Coach John Calipari traveled to Chattanooga to meet with Alexander and extended a scholarship offer on that trip. The Canadian standout visited Lexington a few days after that.
UK beat out Texas, Syracuse, UNLV and Florida for his commitment.
Scout.com ranks Alexander as the No. 46 overall prospect in the class of 2017.
“The thing that sticks out to me the most is his facilitating and ability to be able to pass and create shot opportunities for his teammates,” said Scout.com’s Evan Daniels. “He’s a really talented passer. He’s got really good size for the position, good length, good quickness. He just finds ways to get in the paint.
“And he seems to be a pretty good competitor, too.”
Daniels noted that Alexander continues to grow and is nearly at 6-5 entering his senior year. He also said that the new UK commitment has the size, quickness, length and effort level to be a solid perimeter defender at the college level.
“There’s a lot to like about Shai’s game,” he said. “But there’s also a lot to like about his potential and upside.”
Alexander averaged 15.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game on the Nike circuit this past summer before representing Team Canada at the FIBA U18 tournament in Chile and then being selected for the Canadian senior national team — he was the youngest player on that squad by four years — that competed in the Olympic qualifying tournament in the Philippines.
He was 9-for-23 (39.1 percent) from three-point range on the Nike circuit.
Alexander is the first backcourt player to join UK’s recruiting class of 2017, and Calipari will be looking to add more players at that position moving forward.
It’s possible that UK could lose underclassmen guards Isaiah Briscoe, De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk to the NBA Draft after this season — in addition to the departures of seniors Dominique Hawkins and Mychal Mulder — and such a scenario would leave the Wildcats with zero returning, scholarship backcourt players for the 2017-18 season.
UK is also targeting five-star point guards Quade Green, who will announce a college decision Saturday night, and Trae Young, who will not sign until the spring, as well as five-star shooting guards Hamidou Diallo and Lonnie Walker.
Five-star frontcourt players Nick Richards and PJ Washington announced their commitments to Kentucky last week.
Rankings for UK’s commitments in the 2017 class
Commitment
Rivals
Scout
ESPN
247Sports
Shai Alexander
53
46
44
43
Nick Richards
19
17
12
15
PJ Washington
17
14
16
16
