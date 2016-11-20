Box score from Kentucky’s 93-59 victory over Duquesne

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 4-0 with a 93-59 victory over Duquesne in Rupp Arena on Sunday night.
Next up for the second-ranked Wildcats is a home game against Cleveland State on Wednesday afternoon.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Sunday’s game:
Points: De’Aaron Fox, 16
Rebounds: Bam Adebayo, 8
Assists: De’Aaron Fox, 6
Steals: Isaiah Briscoe, 4
Blocks: Bam Adebayo, Sacha Killeya-Jones, Derek Willis, 2
Turnovers: Isaiah Briscoe, 3
Minutes played: De’Aaron Fox, 31
