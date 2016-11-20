UK Men's Basketball

November 20, 2016 11:20 PM

Box score from Kentucky’s 93-59 victory over Duquesne

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 4-0 with a 93-59 victory over Duquesne in Rupp Arena on Sunday night.

Next up for the second-ranked Wildcats is a home game against Cleveland State on Wednesday afternoon.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Sunday’s game:

Points: De’Aaron Fox, 16

Rebounds: Bam Adebayo, 8

Assists: De’Aaron Fox, 6

Steals: Isaiah Briscoe, 4

Blocks: Bam Adebayo, Sacha Killeya-Jones, Derek Willis, 2

Turnovers: Isaiah Briscoe, 3

Minutes played: De’Aaron Fox, 31

