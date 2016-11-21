Kentucky sweeps to No. 1 in AP, coaches basketball polls

The University of Kentucky jumped ahead of Duke for the No. 1 spot in both The Associated Press media and USA Today coaches college basketball polls on Monday.
The Wildcats (4-0) were ranked No. 2 in both polls behind the Blue Devils last week.
UK defeated then-No. 13 Michigan State 69-48 and unranked Duquesne, 93-59, in the past week.
On the same night and at the same site — the Champions Classic in New York — that Kentucky beat the Spartans, Duke (4-1) was beaten by then-No. 7 Kansas. Duke dropped all the way to No. 6.
The Wildcats received 42 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel in the AP poll.
Defending national champion Villanova (5-0) moved up one spot to second with 21 No. 1 votes following a four-win week that included one at then-No. 15 Purdue.
Indiana (3-0), which moved up three places to third, received the other two first-place votes.
North Carolina moved up one place to fourth and was followed by Kansas, Duke, Virginia, Arizona, Xavier and Louisville.
In the coaches Top 25, Kentucky is followed in the polling by Villanova, Duke, North Carolina and Indiana. Louisville is No. 10 in both polls.
UK received 20 first-place votes from the coaches. The others went to Duke (five), Villanova (four) and Indiana (two).
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Kentucky (42)
4-0
1,592
2
2. Villanova (21)
5-0
1,561
3
3. Indiana (2)
3-0
1,443
6
4. North Carolina
4-0
1,399
5
5. Kansas
2-1
1,374
7
6. Duke
4-1
1,337
1
7. Virginia
3-0
1,198
8
8. Arizona
3-0
1,129
10
9. Xavier
5-0
1,099
11
10. Louisville
3-0
947
12
11. Gonzaga
3-0
872
14
12. Creighton
4-0
770
22
13. Oregon
2-1
748
4
14. UCLA
4-0
735
16
15. Saint Mary’s (Calif.)
3-0
703
17
16. Wisconsin
2-1
666
9
17. Purdue
2-1
613
15
18. Syracuse
3-0
610
18
19. West Virginia
3-0
474
19
20. Baylor
3-0
371
_
21. Iowa St.
3-0
319
20
22. Texas
3-0
251
23
23. Rhode Island
4-1
217
21
24. Michigan St.
2-2
183
13
25. Michigan
4-0
89
_
25. Florida St.
4-0
89
_
Others receiving votes: California 56, Maryland 55, Miami 44, Cincinnati 39, Wichita St. 36, Florida 34, Seton Hall 15, Butler 14, Dayton 14, Virginia Tech 12, Notre Dame 6, Ohio St. 4, Colorado 4, Ohio 1, Tennessee St. 1, Rutgers 1.
USA Today coaches Top 25
The top 25 teams in USA Today coaches college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 20, total points and last week’s ranking:
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Kentucky (20)
4-0
754
2
2. Villanova (4)
5-0
725
3
3. Duke (5)
4-1
658
1
4. North Carolina
4-0
654
6
5. Indiana (2)
3-0
650
5
6. Kansas
2-1
600
8
6. Virginia
3-0
600
7
8. Xavier
5-0
545
10
9. Arizona
3-0
530
9
10. Louisville
3-0
470
12
11. Gonzaga
3-0
409
14
12. Oregon
2-1
390
4
13. UCLA
4-0
318
16
14. Wisconsin
2-1
306
11
15. Saint Mary’s (Calif.)
3-0
301
17
16. Syracuse
3-0
288
18
17. West Virginia
3-0
284
19
18. Creighton
4-0
280
20
19. Purdue
2-1
254
15
20. Michigan State
2-2
227
13
21. Texas
3-0
146
21
22. Iowa State
3-0
134
23
23. Maryland
4-0
94
24
24. Michigan
4-0
79
—
25. Rhode Island
4-1
70
22
Others receiving votes: Baylor 60; California 38; Miami (Fla.) 37; Florida 26; Seton Hall 21; Florida State 20; Cincinnati 20; Colorado 11; Virginia Commonwealth 11; Butler 10; Notre Dame 9; Wichita State 9; Utah 7; North Carolina State 5; Dayton 5; Texas A&M 4; Virginia Tech 3; Connecticut 3; Oklahoma 3; Yale 2; Northern Iowa 1; Central Florida 1; Arkansas 1; Alabama at Birmingham 1; Cal State Bakersfield 1.
