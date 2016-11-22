Playful Calipari jabs Louisville, addresses Kentucky’s progress

When asked about associate coach Kenny Payne saying he had not read John Calipari’s much-ballyhooed new book, the Kentucky head coach’s response brought much merriment to Tuesday’s news conference.
“He went to Louisville,” Calipari said. “He doesn’t read.”
On a more serious note, the UK coach talked Tuesday about the progress in the season’s first four games made by individual players and the team.
Freshman point guard De’Aaron Fox had made “great strides,” Calipari said. “He’s playing way faster. He’s running faster than he has ever done in his life.”
Fox, too, talked about making strides.
“I feel like I’m running the team pretty well,” he said. “My assist numbers are up. I haven’t turned the ball over too much.”
Through four games, Fox has posted an assist-to-turnover ratio that even Tyler Ulis would be proud of. He’s gotten credit for 27 assists and committed only nine turnovers.
Fox acknowledged an aspect of his game that needs improvement.
“One thing I haven’t done well is shoot the ball,” he said. “My percentages are pretty bad. . . . It’s just something to work on.”
Fox has made only one of nine three-point shots (11.1 percent), which dragged down his overall shooting accuracy to 37.8 percent.
With UK having made only 28.4 percent of its shots from beyond the three-point line, Calipari said he expected opponents to sag their defenses into the lane in an attempt to deny drives to the basket.
“Heck of a way to play defense,” Calipari said. “Say, hope they miss.”
Calipari dismissed the notion of concern about Fox’s shooting in the next game (against Cleveland State on Wednesday afternoon) or through the season.
“I don’t worry about a guy like him . . . ,” Calipari said. “He’s the least of my worry.”
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
Wednesday
Cleveland State at No. 1 Kentucky
When: 1 p.m.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 4-0, Cleveland State 1-2
Series: Kentucky leads 2-0
Last meeting: Kentucky won 68-61 on Nov. 25, 2013, in Lexington.
