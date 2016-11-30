It’s official: De’Aaron Fox’s triple-double stands after further review

After further review, De’Aaron Fox’s performance Monday night will officially be recognized as the second triple-double in the history of Kentucky men’s basketball.
Fox had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in UK’s 115-69 victory over Arizona State.
After the game, one of Fox’s assists was questioned. This led to a review of the assist.
On Wednesday, the assist was ruled as official.
Bill Coteran, the vice president and general manager for the Atlantis Showcase, issued a statement.
“We certainly appreciate the attention to the issue regarding the stats for De’Aaron Fox,” Coteran said. “After careful consideration, we have determined that no changes to the initial box score will be made. Due to the fast-paced nature of the game, we felt the credit applied in-game was valid.
“We regret that this was brought into question and certainly hope it doesn’t take away from his outstanding MVP performance.”
A video of the play shows Fox on the right side of the court and passing to Wenyen Gabriel at the foul line area. Gabriel passes to Malik Monk, who is standing to the left of the top of the key.
Monk ball-fakes to the left, then goes right. He dribbles twice and stutter-steps six or seven times before shooting and making a three-pointer.
The three-pointer put Kentucky ahead 73-32 with 15:15 left in the game. It also put Fox in the UK record book.
The official box score credited Fox with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. That marked only the second triple-double in UK men’s basketball’s storied history. Chris Mills scored 19 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and got credit for 10 assists against Austin Peay on Dec. 27, 1988.
Mills, a freshman that season, played all 40 minutes of that game, which Kentucky won 85-77.
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
