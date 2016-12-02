Calipari calls UK-UCLA ‘a shot-maker’s game’

You might think the high-octane challenge that comes with Saturday’s Kentucky-UCLA game excites the coaches as well as players and fans.
“I used to say that,” UK Coach John Calipari said Friday. “As I get older, no. Win by 30.”
Then go home, he said.
If Kentucky beats UCLA by 30, the Cats may need to score 120 points. Both teams rank in the top five nationally in scoring: Kentucky is No. 4 at 95.6 points per game; UCLA No. 3 at 97 points per game.
With that kind of burning-the-nets firepower potential, Calipari suggested that UK-UCLA might be the exception to the rule about defense winning games.
“This is a shot-maker’s game,” Calipari said. “If either team is not making shots, you’ll be in trouble.”
UCLA is led by freshman point guard Lonzo Ball, who is one of six Bruins averaging double-digit points. He has had 77 assists (and only 18 turnovers) in eight games.
When asked if comparisons of Ball to Jason Kidd are valid, Calipari said, “Somewhat. But he shoots it better.”
Ball has made 57.7 percent of his shots (47.4 percent from three-point range).
“He’s like our guys,” Calipari said of Ball. “He has a nimble mind.”
UCLA has talked about running with Kentucky, an approach that Arizona State Coach Bobby Hurley questioned after his team lost to the Cats 115-69 Monday.
One of UK’s freshman, Malik Monk, welcomed the prospect of a fast-paced game.
“Oh, we love that,” he said.
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
Saturday
No. 11 UCLA at No. 1 Kentucky
When: 12:30 p.m.
TV: CBS-27
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: UCLA 8-0, Kentucky 7-0
Series: Kentucky leads 7-5
Last meeting: UCLA won 87-77 on Dec. 3, 2015, at Los Angeles.
