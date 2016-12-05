National analyst breaks down UK’s chances for top remaining basketball recruits

2:13 Derek Willis: Every possession matters Pause

2:45 John Calipari: We didn't have discipline defensively

0:53 Lonzo Ball made big plays for UCLA

1:38 Steve Alford calls win over UK huge

3:28 'Word guy' names Rupp scoreboard

3:08 Kentucky shell-shocks Arizona State's Bobby Hurley

2:45 Fox surprised UK has not had more triple-doubles

2:09 Bobby Hurley recalls the Laettner game

2:19 Cal has fans join in Cats' team photo in Bahamas

2:33 Cal says Cats need to experience close games