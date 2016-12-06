Kentucky has gone on the defensive after season’s first loss

How will Kentucky react to its first loss of the season? Ideally, the Wildcats will be very defensive (in the good sense).
UK hopes to turn up the defense after UCLA made 53 percent of its shots in winning 97-92 in Rupp Arena on Saturday.
“My team scored 92 points and created 18 turnovers and only turned it over nine times,” UK Coach John Calipari said of the loss to UCLA.
Those numbers add up to a lopsided victory, he said. Except UCLA nullified that good work by shooting so well and scoring so much. Freshman forward TJ Leaf led the way with 17 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.
“That was a defensive issue,” Calipari said of the loss. “… Bad matchup with Leaf, and he took advantage.”
Leaf was matched up with either senior Derek Willis or freshman Wenyen Gabriel. Even before the UCLA game, Calipari had singled out the Willis/Gabriel forward position as needing better defense.
“We’ve been allowing too many straight-line drives,” Gabriel said. “Too many lapses.”
With that, Gabriel added an optimistic note. “I’m certain I’m going to fix that before the season is over,” he said.
Of more immediate concern is Valparaiso, which plays at UK on Wednesday night. The Crusaders are led by senior forward Alec Peters, the nation’s second-leading scorer (25.4 per game). He is an accurate shooter to three-point range (although he’s made only 23.4 percent of his shots from beyond the arc so far this season) and gets to the foul line (nine attempts per game), where he shoots with 94.4-percent accuracy.
“Other than that, he’s just another guy,” Calipari said sarcastically.
Since the loss to UCLA, Kentucky has picked up the defensive intensity in practice, Gabriel said. Calipari also second-guessed himself for getting away from defensive basics because he over-estimated the players’ abilities this early in the season.
Calipari’s tone suggested he was not under-estimating the challenge presented by Valpo, which brings a 7-1 record and victories over then No. 21 Rhode Island and Alabama to Rupp Arena. The Crusaders’ top six players in minutes played are three seniors, a fourth-year junior and two juniors.
“Extremely hard game for us to win,” Calipari said.
Dennis Varney: 859-231-3514, @ExCats
Wednesday
Valparaiso at No. 6 Kentucky
When: 8 p.m. Wednesday
Records: Valparaiso 7-1; UK 7-1
Series: UK leads 1-0
Last meeting: UK won 83-68 in the first round of the 2002 NCAA Tournament
TV: SEC Network
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
