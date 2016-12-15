Sean Woods resigns as Morehead State basketball coach

Sean Woods resigned as head coach of the Morehead State University men’s basketball team on Thursday.
Athletics Director Brian Hutchinson made the announcement during a news conference Thursday afternoon. He said interim coach Preston Spradlin will continue to lead the team as Morehead State begins a search for a new head coach.
Hutchinson said that search will begin after the holidays.
Woods was suspended indefinitely with pay on Nov. 22 as the school investigated complaints against the fifth-year MSU coach. The nature of those complaints came to light this week when WKYT reported that Woods is facing a misdemeanor charge of battery in Indiana after two of his players accused Woods of assaulting them during a game at the University of Evansville three days before the coach was suspended.
On Wednesday, the father of one of the players told ESPN that Woods head-butted his son late last season. Edson Maitland, father of sophomore guard Malik Maitland, told ESPN he wanted Woods and his coaching staff to be fired.
The Eagles are 2-7 and have lost all five of their games since Woods was suspended.
