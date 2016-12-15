UK Men's Basketball

December 15, 2016 3:31 PM

Sean Woods resigns as Morehead State basketball coach

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Sean Woods resigned as head coach of the Morehead State University men’s basketball team on Thursday.

Athletics Director Brian Hutchinson made the announcement during a news conference Thursday afternoon. He said interim coach Preston Spradlin will continue to lead the team as Morehead State begins a search for a new head coach.

Hutchinson said that search will begin after the holidays.

Woods was suspended indefinitely with pay on Nov. 22 as the school investigated complaints against the fifth-year MSU coach. The nature of those complaints came to light this week when WKYT reported that Woods is facing a misdemeanor charge of battery in Indiana after two of his players accused Woods of assaulting them during a game at the University of Evansville three days before the coach was suspended.

On Wednesday, the father of one of the players told ESPN that Woods head-butted his son late last season. Edson Maitland, father of sophomore guard Malik Maitland, told ESPN he wanted Woods and his coaching staff to be fired.

The Eagles are 2-7 and have lost all five of their games since Woods was suspended.

