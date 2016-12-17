Monk’s 47 points among top 10 scoring performances in Kentucky basketball history

University of Kentucky freshman Malik Monk’s 47 points against North Carolina on Saturday was a top-10 all-time performance for a Wildcat.
Monk’s output also was the most ever by a UK freshman and the most of any player in men’s college basketball this season.
Led by Monk, Kentucky defeated North Carolina 103-100 in the CBS Sports Classic at Las Vegas. Monk made 18 of 28 shot attempts from the field, including eight of 12 from three-point range. He also made three of five free throw attempts.
Jodie Meeks, who now plays for the NBA’s Orlando Magic, holds the Kentucky single-game scoring record with 54 points. Meeks put up 54 in a 90-72 victory at Tennessee on Jan. 13, 2009.
Here are the top 10 scoring games in UK men’s basketball history, now including Monk’s performance:
1. Jodie Meeks, 54 — 90-72 win at Tennessee on Jan. 13, 2009.
2. Dan Issel, 53 — 120-85 win at Mississippi on Feb. 7, 1970.
3. Cliff Hagan, 51 — 86-59 win over Temple on Dec. 5, 1953.
3. Dan Issel, 51 — 121-105 win at LSU on Feb. 21, 1970.
5. Bob Burrow, 50 — 107-65 win over LSU on Jan. 14, 1956.
6. Malik Monk, 47 — 103-100 win over North Carolina on Dec. 17, 2016.
6. Dan Issel, 47 — 98-89 win at Alabama on Feb. 23, 1970.
8. Jodie Meeks, 46 — 93-69 win over Appalachian State on Dec. 20, 2008.
9. Jodie Meeks, 45 — 79-63 win at Arkansas on Feb. 14, 2009.
10. Dan Issel, 44 — 109-99 win over Notre Dame on March 12, 1970.
