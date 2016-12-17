Kentucky needs Monk’s cold blood to claim battle of blue bloods

Malik Monk wears No. 5 because on the fifth day of creation, God made the animals. North Carolina probably wished Monk had followed God’s example on the seventh day when He rested.
On this Saturday, Monk scored more points than any player in John Calipari’s eight seasons as coach. His 47 points propelled Kentucky to a 103-100 victory over North Carolina.
Monk’s biggest points were the final three. North Carolina relentlessly dug at Kentucky’s heels all game, eventually taking a 100-98 lead on Justin Jackson’s layup with 44.8 seconds left.
Monk answered. After hesitating, he hit a three-pointer over Kenny Williams from the left wing with 16.7 seconds left to regain the lead for UK.
After a Carolina miss, De’Aaron Fox made two free throws — banking in the second — to set the final score.
Monk had a royal performance in this battle of college basketball bluebloods. He broke the previous UK freshman-record of 35 points, which Jamal Murray scored against Florida last Feb. 6 and Terrence Jones scored against Auburn on Jan. 11, 2011.
Only six times has a Kentucky player scored as many as 47 points in a game, only once since 1970: Jodie Meeks’ record 54-point game in 2009.
Earlier in the week, Associate Coach Kenny Payne put Monk’s abilities in a historical context.
“He’s naturally one of the most gifted basketball players that we’ve probably had here in a long time,” Payne said.
Fox scored a career-high 24 points. Overall, freshmen scored all but 15 of Kentucky’s points.
More points had not been scorerd in a UK game since a 111-103 loss to VMI to open the 2008-09 season.
Despite Kentucky hitting an offensive jackpot, North Carolina did not submit meekly. That did not surprise Calipari, who said on Thursday, “They’ve been in close games, which tells you they’re not afraid.”
Led by Jackson, who scored 34 points, the Tar Heels closed with 93-91 with 3:47 left.
Monk — who else? — eased the tension by hitting a pull-up shot in the lane while closely guarded by Kenny Williams.
That Kentucky’s guards led the way to a 10th victory in 11 games followed form.
“Their guards are amazing,” ESPN analyst Jay Bilas said earlier in the week. “I can’t remember a faster backcourt than those two. … Monk is one of the best pull-up jump shooters in the country.”
Monk’s 27 points in the first half equaled a record for a UK player in the eight seasons with Calipari as coach. Murray scored 27 points in the second half against Ohio State last season.
Monk could have broken the record. But he made only one of two free throws with 4.7 seconds left, leading him tied with Murray and UK ahead 56-51.
Fox scored 11 points, which meant the freshman backcourt duo combined for 38 points in the first half.
Monk and Fox nearly monopolized Kentucky’s scoring. They accounted for 30 of UK’s first 42 points.
From the beginning, Monk showed he had a hot hand. He scored eight of UK’s first 10 points, and 15 of the first 21.
Like a blackjack player who keeps hitting 21, Monk could do little wrong in eclipsing his previous high for a game (26 versus UT Martin) in the opening half.
He made four of eight three-point shots, three of the treys coming inside the first six minutes.
Monk also gave Calipari more of what the UK coach had been asking for: drawing fouls. Monk, who came into the game averaging 2.3 free throw attempts, made three of four in the half. That left him one shy of a career high (five against Cleveland State and Arizona State). And he had 20 more minutes to get it.
Kentucky needed Monk to keep on keeping on. Led by Jackson, whose 20 first-half points were obscured by Monk, trailed only by six at the break.
The Tar Heels trailed by as much as 12, but kept competing.
By the first TV timeout of the second half, Kentucky’s lead shrank to 74-72 on Jackson’s fast-break layup.
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
Next game
Kentucky at Louisville
7 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN)
