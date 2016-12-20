If Kentucky has a weak spot going into Louisville game, Derek Willis thinks he knows what it is

Derek Willis acknowledged that he gave Malik Monk a hug to show appreciation for the freshman’s play against North Carolina.
No doubt Willis would next want to be part of a nod of approval. From Kentucky’s viewpoint, there would be no better time than at archrival Louisville on Wednesday night.
“I think that’s the weak spot,” Willis said of the forward position he shares with freshman Wenyen Gabriel. “If opposing teams have any chance, it’s by making threes or getting fouled (against UK’s “four-spot”). That’s their opportunity.”
Willis said he needed to develop defensive confidence in practice, then have that carry over into games.
UK Coach John Calipari, who also spoke Tuesday, was asked what Willis’ defensive confidence looks like.
“I have no idea,” Calipari said, “because I haven’t seen it yet.”
Even Monk, whose 47 points against UNC were the most by a Kentucky player since 2009, has room to improve. Calipari again said Monk should drive more and rebound more.
Monk said he didn’t rebound more, in part, because he was getting an early start on UK’s fast break when the opposing team shot. Of course, transition offense is a foundational part of Kentucky’s approach so far this season.
Calipari explained when a player should start going downcourt and when to go for the rebound.
“If you’re near a man and the shot goes up, you’d probably want to check (the man),” the UK coach said. “If no one is near,” then it’s OK to break downcourt.
Monk had the lowest percentage of attempted rebounds on the team, Calipari said. Gabriel had among the highest. “It’s just physically he’s just not there,” Calipari said of Gabriel.
As for Monk driving more and drawing more fouls, the player said Calipari barks out that advice frequently in games. Why doesn’t Monk obey more often? “The shot’s going in,” Monk said with the assurance that the evidence is on his side.
“It just better work,” said Calipari, who conceded that “at times, they have a better feel than I do.”
Monk averages 2.5 free throw attempts per game. That average has the potential to rise given U of L’s aggressive defense.
“He’s got to get fouled more,” Calipari said. “This is a game you can get fouled more.”
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
Wednesday
No. 6 Kentucky at No. 10 Louisville
When: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 10-1, Louisville 10-1
Series: Kentucky leads 34-15
Last meeting: Kentucky won 75-73 on Dec. 26, 2015, in Lexington.
