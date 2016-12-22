Ex-Cat Liggins describes NBA exile over domestic assault arrest and how he made it back

DeAndre Liggins is making the most of his second chance.
The former University of Kentucky player became the starting shooting guard for the world champion Cleveland Cavaliers for the forseeable future this week when regular starter J.R. Smith fractured his right thumb.
Liggins spoke with the Akron Beacon Journal for a story published Thursday that detailed his return to the NBA after a three-year exile from the league precipitated by a domestic violence arrest in 2013. The article details the disturbing charges against Liggins, which led to the Oklahoma City Thunder releasing him, and the alleged victim’s refusal to cooperate with prosecutors, which kept Liggins out of prison.
Click here to read the Akron Beacon Journal story in its entirety, which details Liggins’ long journey from that darkness to where he is today.
