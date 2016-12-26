Calipari still needs shooters for next season, but where will he find them?

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes Pause

1:41 Former sewing factory combines history, affordable housing

1:14 Stephen Johnson: Everyone is pumped up for bowl game

1:11 Mark Stoops: "We got our butts kicked"

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

2:10 Fox says UK's loss at Louisville is a valuable learning experience

0:49 The 12 Days of Christmas — Kentucky style

1:04 Bevin: Kentucky's pension problem 'not even close to being fixed'

0:39 Sidewalk signs warn UK students about distracted walking