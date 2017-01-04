UK considered the favorite for star basketball recruit Hamidou Diallo

With a college decision from five star basketball prospect Hamidou Diallo likely coming soon, Kentucky has emerged as the favorite in his recruitment.
Diallo — a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Queens, N.Y. — graduated from high school last spring and has been playing this season at Putnam Science Academy (Conn.) as a post-graduate player. He recently started considering the option of enrolling in college this month and possibly playing during the spring semester.
247Sports national analyst Jerry Meyer told the Herald-Leader on Wednesday that he expects Diallo to take that route, which could put him on a college campus as early as this weekend.
Meyer said he also expects UK to be Diallo’s destination.
“That’s what the intel is saying,” he said. “Connecticut was the team trying to make (early enrollment) happen, and then once Kentucky started to make it happen, that made Kentucky the school.”
Diallo took official visits to UConn and Kentucky late last month, and UK Coach John Calipari had an in-home visit with Diallo two days after his trip to Lexington. Diallo, who has been quiet about his recruitment in recent days, has also been considering an official visit to Arizona, but Meyer said Wednesday he didn’t think that trip would happen.
The first day of second semester classes at UK is Jan. 11, and the late registration period for new students ends Jan. 18. Spring classes at UConn begin Jan. 17.
I think Kentucky is selling, ‘Why not a year and a half to get yourself ready?’ Plus, this year’s draft is going to be so strong, and the intel I’m getting is that Hamidou thinks a year and a half at Kentucky makes the most sense for him.
Jerry Meyer, 247Sports recruiting analyst
If Diallo enrolls in college this month, he would be able to play the rest of the season, pending clearance by the NCAA. His case is also unique in that he is eligible for this year’s NBA Draft since he graduated from high school last spring.
Diallo is the No. 1 shooting guard and No. 9 overall player in the class of 2017, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, but he’s no sure thing to be a high pick in this year’s draft.
DraftExpress.com does not have him projected in its 2017 mock draft. ESPN’s Chad Ford ranks Diallo as the No. 51 prospect for this year’s draft.
If he comes to UK this month, he’d likely have a tough time getting substantial playing time with Isaiah Briscoe, De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk already excelling in the backcourt, along with defensive stopper Dominique Hawkins and three-point shooter Mychal Mulder as the Wildcats’ veterans off the bench.
Diallo would, however, be an important early addition for the 2017-18 season if UK loses all five of those players to the NBA or graduation, which appears to be the most likely scenario.
“All along, the word has been that Hamidou was high on Kentucky. That’s been his spot,” Meyer said. “Basically, I think Kentucky is selling, ‘Why not a year and a half to get yourself ready?’ Plus, this year’s draft is going to be so strong, and the intel I’m getting is that Hamidou thinks a year and a half at Kentucky makes the most sense for him.”
Diallo is an athletic offensive player who excels at getting to basket and has high upside as a perimeter defender, but he’s low-percentage three-point shooter. Joining the Wildcats this season would allow him to further work on his game against future NBA players in practice while preparing for a major role with the team next season alongside incoming backcourt signees Quade Green and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
UConn — off to a 5-8 start to this season — would likely offer substantial, immediate playing time.
Scout.com national analyst Evan Daniels said on his “Sidelines” podcast Wednesday that he, too, expects a college decision from Diallo “very soon” with the most likely scenario being Diallo enrolling in college this month but not playing this season.
“If I were going to take a guess at where I think Hamidou Diallo is going to end up, I would guess Kentucky,” Daniels said on the podcast.
Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL
UK basketball commitments for the class of 2017
Commitment
Rivals
Scout
ESPN
247Sports
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
53
46
44
43
Quade Green
23
25
22
31
Nick Richards
19
17
12
15
Jarred Vanderbilt
21
15
23
19
PJ Washington
17
14
16
16
