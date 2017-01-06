Emotions may run high — but not too high, UK hopes — against Arkansas

A game against his home-state school, Arkansas, figures to excite star Kentucky freshman Malik Monk. He and the Cats hope he doesn’t get too excited.
“Yeah, that’s a big thing, too,” Monk said after UK beat Texas A&M on Tuesday. “I just have to keep my mind focused on the game, and not get off on the other stuff.”
At Friday’s day-before-the-game news conference, UK Coach John Calipari acknowledged that Monk would need to stay emotionally grounded. Monk, who played his last three high school seasons for a school only 26 miles from the Arkansas campus, chose to play for Kentucky. The decision resulted in much negative feedback.
“He and I haven’t talked about it,” Calipari said. “But when he gets too hyped, he has not been at his best.”
Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson spoke of emotions playing a part in the game Saturday in Rupp Arena.
“Malik knows every guy on our team, or, for the most part, every guy on our team,” Anderson said Thursday. “He used to play with them in the summers growing up here. So I am sure he’s going to be charged up to play and get his guys to play. There is going to be a lot of emotions involved in it.”
Monk came to Kentucky with the reputation as an inconsistent player. In the preseason, he suggested that was, in part, attributable to the caliber of opponent.
“Sometimes I’m different,” he said. “Some games I’m more excited than other games.”
When asked what games got him more excited, Monk said, “Humongous games. The biggest games, huge games, I love them.”
Monk said he loved the big game because “it’ll show you who the best player is. Show you how much talent you have.”
Monk, who leads Kentucky (and all freshmen in the country) with a scoring average of 22.6 points, has seemingly been a model of consistency this season. He’s scored double-digit points in every game. He leads the Cats in free-throw accuracy (for players taking more than four free throws) and three-point accuracy (taking more than one shot).
But Calipari amended any thought that these numbers reflect consistency.
“He’s efficient more than consistent,” the UK coach said.
Calipari suggested that not enough attention has been paid to Monk’s play at the other end of the court.
“The best thing he’s done is transform himself into a defensive guard more than he ever did,” the UK coach said.
Arkansas’ style of play figures to heighten emotions. The Razorbacks typically attack defensively, using different tactics to speed up an opponent and make the opponent less reliant on practice habits.
“I think that plays to our advantage,” Wenyen Gabriel said. “If they want to play fast, let them.”
Calipari said much the same thing.
“If a team presses and traps, we’re coming,” he said. “That’s how we play.”
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
Saturday
Arkansas at No. 6 Kentucky
When: 8:30 p.m.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Arkansas 12-2 (1-1 SEC), Kentucky 12-2 (2-0)
Series: Kentucky leads 28-11
Last meeting: Kentucky won 80-66 on Jan. 21, 2016, at Fayetteville, Ark.
Comments