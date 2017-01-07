Five-star basketball recruit Hamidou Diallo commits to Kentucky

Five-star shooting guard Hamidou Diallo announced his commitment to UK on Saturday, and the Queens, N.Y., native will enroll in college classes immediately and join the Wildcats for the second semester.
Diallo graduated from Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut last spring and has been playing this high school season as a post-grad player. He would likely be eligible to play for the Wildcats immediately, but it appears more likely that he will join the team as a practice player and sit out the rest of this season.
Since he graduated from high school last spring, Diallo is also eligible for this year’s NBA Draft — making him a possible “half-and-done” at the college level — but the Herald-Leader has been told that Diallo is planning to return to UK next season.
DraftExpress.com does not have him projected as a pick in its 2017 or 2018 mock drafts.
Even if Diallo doesn’t play this season, the experience of being part of the UK team could be beneficial when he is ready to hit the court for the 2017-18 campaign.
“It’s hard to say, because it doesn’t happen often like this. It’s not like we have a lot of quantitative evidence,” said 247Sports analyst Jerry Meyer. “But you would think it would be huge, to be there half a season and already be acclimated going into the spring and summer. To be there and experience the postseason, it will be enormous.
“The main thing would be player development. Instead of practicing against high school guys, he’ll be going against college guys.”
It’s possible — perhaps probable — that all of the scholarship backcourt players he’ll be practicing against will be gone by the summer.
De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk appear to be locks for the NBA Draft, seniors Dominique Hawkins and Mychal Mulder will be out of eligibility after this season, and sophomore Isaiah Briscoe could also opt to leave early for the pros.
Enrolling early will allow Diallo — a highly athletic 6-foot-5 guard — to practice against those talented players while getting college-level training off the court. It will also give him an opportunity to work on his outside shot — he was a 20-percent three-point shooter on the Nike circuit this summer — before playing college basketball.
Diallo is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 shooting guard and No. 9 overall prospect in the class of 2017.
“You’re talking about a top-10 player who could be drafted in the first round,” Meyer said. “He’s extremely talented. He’s very long at 6-5 (with a 6-11 wingspan), and he’ll really give Kentucky some length and incredible athleticism at the wing.”
Quick video I shot of Hamidou Diallo at Team USA camp in June. (#46 is Miles Bridges). Diallo can fly. pic.twitter.com/cSN3rSYTui— Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) January 7, 2017
Diallo averaged 19.1 points per game on the Nike circuit, and he joins a No. 1-ranked recruiting class that already included five-star point guard Quade Green and four-star combo guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
“They’ll be great,” Meyer said. “They’re all good players. They’re unselfish players. They complement each other by having different strengths. I don’t know of any college coach that would turn those three down.”
The Cats also have commitments from small forward Jarred Vanderbilt, power forward PJ Washington and center Nick Richards, and the addition of Diallo means they have a five-star commitment from the class of 2017 for all five positions on the court, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
UK basketball commitments for the class of 2017
Player
Pos
Rivals
Scout
ESPN
247Sports
Hamidou Diallo
SG
10
10
11
9
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
G
53
46
44
43
Quade Green
PG
23
25
22
31
Nick Richards
C
19
17
12
15
Jarred Vanderbilt
SF
21
15
23
19
PJ Washington
PF
17
14
16
16
