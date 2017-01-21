Kentucky point guard Fox sits out second half with ankle injury

University of Kentucky starting point guard De’Aaron Fox left the Wildcats’ game against South Carolina after playing eight minutes on Saturday in Rupp Arena and did not return to the lineup.
UK announced early in the second half that Fox was done for the night because of an injury to his right ankle. UK’s post on Twitter did not specify the nature of the injury.
Fox got off to a hot start Saturday, making all three of his shots to go along with one assist and one rebound. He finished with six points.
Fox entered the game as Kentucky’s second-leading scorer at 16.7 points per game. He led the team in assists (113) and steals (30) and had played more minutes than any Wildcat (546). The freshman also averaged 5.0 rebounds, the third most on the team.
Kentucky began the game shorthanded in the backcourt even before Fox’s injury. Senior guard Mychal Mulder did not suit up because of illness and was listed as day-to-day.
Comments