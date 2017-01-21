Kentucky point guard Fox sits out second half with ankle injury

0:29 'I want my 5-year-old .. to see people care' Pause

0:25 University of Kentucky law student at Women's March in D.C.

0:28 'I'm standing up for women' after Trump election

0:46 'Respect for all' motivates local participants in women's march

2:21 Thousands rally, march in Lexington Women's March

0:58 'Really motivated to make a difference in this world,' Kentucky marcher says

1:30 Trump family arrives at St. John's Church

0:49 Unveiling of sign for Harry Sykes Way

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'