Go inside the UK basketball Rupp locker room in 360-degree tour video

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball locker room at Rupp Arena offers players a history-laden enclave before and after games.
You can experience the place like a player with the Herald-Leader’s 360-degree tour (below).
The 7,000-square-foot locker room got a $3.1 million upgrade in 2012 that includes the floor from the program’s 2012 national NCAA championship game and images of previous players, many of whom have gone on to the NBA.
In addition to the locker area where players’ names and images note their individual spaces, the tour features the adjoining features and rooms. There’s a film room with floor-to-floor whiteboard. Large photos and images decorate the walls. The unusually tall showers sit next to hot and cold tubs.
Take a walk through the locker room below with this HD video. Be sure to use your cursor, or fingertip to navigate up, down and around each area. You can change the quality of the video on your computer or device under the settings gear. The quality of the device, computer or Internet service can affect the video.
