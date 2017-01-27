UK Men's Basketball

January 27, 2017 2:17 PM

Kansas has climbed seven wins closer to Kentucky since last year at this time

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Kentucky and Kansas — the two winningest programs in men’s college basketball history — collide for the 30th time on Saturday (6:15 p.m., ESPN).

The Wildcats enjoy an 18-victory lead over the Jayhawks in the race for most all-time wins, UK with 2,222 and Kansas with 2,204. The Jayhawks have shaved seven victories off their deficit since the teams took the court against each other last year.

UK also leads the all-time series between the teams, 22-7, and is 7-1 all-time against Kansas in Lexington, where Saturday’s game will be played. The last time the teams met in Rupp Arena was Jan. 9, 2005, and Kansas won, 65-59. Kansas also won the teams’ most recent meeting overall, 90-84 last season in Lawrence, Kan.

Kansas (18-2) is ranked No. 2 this week in The Associated Press media poll and No. 1 in the USA Today coaches’ poll. Kentucky (17-3) is No. 4 in both polls. Both teams were defeated in their most recent games on Tuesday night. Kansas fell at West Virginia, 85-69. Kentucky was beaten at Tennessee, 82-80.

KENTUCKY-KANSAS: BY THE NUMBERS

Category

Kentucky

Kansas

All-time wins

2,222

2,204

All-time losses

685

838

All-time win pct.

.764

.725

NCAA titles

8

3

NCAA Final Fours

17

14

NCAA tourneys

55

45

NCAA tourney wins

121

100

Hall of Famers

10

18

Consensus First-Team All-Americans

26

28

1,000-point scorers

60

58

NBA first-round picks

42

32

Players currently in NBA

23

15

NCAA TITLES

Kentucky (8) — 1948, 1949, 1951, 1958, 1978, 1996, 1998, 2012.

Kansas (3) — 1952, 1988, 2008.

NAISMITH HALL OF FAME MEMBERS

Kentucky (10) — John Calipari, Louie Dampier, Cliff Hagan, Dan Issel, C.M. Newton, Rick Pitino, Frank Ramsey, Pat Riley, Adolph Rupp, Adrian Smith.

Kansas (18) — Phog Allen, Larry Brown, John Bunn, Wilt Chamberlain, Paul Endacott, Bill Johnson, Allen Kelley, Arthur Lonborg, Clyde Lovellette, John McClendon, Ralph Miller, Dr. James Naismith, E.C. Quigley, Adolph Rupp, Dean Smith, Jo Jo White, Roy Williams, Lynette Woodard.

PLAYERS CURRENTLY ON NBA ROSTERS

Kentucky (23) — Eric Bledsoe (Phoenix), Devin Booker (Phoenix), Willie Cauley-Stein (Sacramento), DeMarcus Cousins (Sacramento), Anthony Davis (New Orleans), Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (Charlotte), Andrew Harrison (Memphis), Terrence Jones (New Orleans), Enes Kanter (Oklahoma City), Brandon Knight (Phoenix), Skal Labissiere (Sacramento), DeAndre Liggins (Cleveland), Trey Lyles (Utah), Jodie Meeks (Orlando), Jamal Murray (Denver), Nerlens Noel (Philadelphia), Patrick Patterson (Toronto), Julius Randle (L.A. Lakers), Rajon Rondo (Chicago), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota), Tyler Ulis (Phoenix), John Wall (Washington), James Young (Boston).

Kansas (15) — Cole Aldrich (Minnesota), Darrell Arthur (Denver), Tarik Black (L.A. Lakers), Nick Collison (Oklahoma City), Cheick Diallo (New Orleans), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia), Ben McLemore (Sacramento), Marcus Morris (Detroit), Markieff Morris (Washington), Kelly Oubre (Washington), Paul Pierce (L.A. Clippers), Thomas Robinson (L.A. Lakers), Brandon Rush (Minnesota), Andrew Wiggins (Minnesota), Jeff Withey (Utah).

KENTUCKY-KANSAS SERIES

Kentucky leads 22-7

Date

Winner

Score

Location

Dec. 16, 1950

Kentucky

68-39

Lexington

Dec. 14, 1959

Kentucky

77-72 (OT)

Lawrence, Kan.

Dec. 6, 1969

Kentucky

115-85

Lexington

Dec. 4, 1971

Kentucky

79-69

Lawrence, Kan.

Dec. 23, 1972

Kentucky

77-71

Lexington

Dec. 3, 1973

Kansas

71-63

Lawrence, Kan.

Dec. 23, 1974

Kentucky

100-63

Louisville

Dec. 13, 1975

Kentucky

54-48

Lawrence, Kan.

Dec. 11, 1976

Kentucky

90-63

Lexington

Dec. 10, 1977

Kentucky

73-66

Lawrence, Kan.

Dec. 9, 1978

Kentucky

67-66 (OT)

Lexington

Dec. 12, 1979

Kentucky

57-56

Lawrence, Kan.

Dec. 13, 1980

Kentucky

87-73

Lexington

Dec. 12, 1981

Kentucky

77-74

(OT) Lawrence, Kan.

Dec. 29, 1982

Kentucky

83-62

Louisville

Dec. 10, 1983

Kentucky

72-50

Lawrence, Kan.

Dec. 31, 1984

Kentucky

92-89

Louisville

Dec. 14, 1985

Kansas

83-66

Lawrence, Kan.

Dec. 9, 1989

Kansas

150-95

Lawrence, Kan.

Dec. 8, 1990

Kentucky

88-71

Lexington

Dec. 1, 199

8 Kentucky

63-45

Chicago (Great Eight)

Mar. 14, 1999

Kentucky

92-88 (OT)

New Orleans (NCAA 2nd rd.)

Jan. 9, 2005

Kansas

65-59

Lexington

Jan. 7, 2006

Kansas

73-46

Lawrence, Kan.

Mar. 18, 2007

Kansas

88-76

Chicago (NCAA 2nd rd.)

Nov. 15, 2011

Kentucky

75-65

New York (Champions Classic)

Apr. 2, 2012

Kentucky

67-59

New Orleans (NCAA Title)

Nov. 18, 2014

Kentucky

72-40

Indianapolis (Champions Classic)

Jan. 30, 2016

Kansas

90-84 (OT)

Lawrence, Kan.

WINNINGEST PROGRAMS

College basketball’s all-time winningest programs by number of victories:

1. Kentucky 2,222

2. Kansas 2,204

3. North Carolina 2,192

4. Duke 2,102

5. Syracuse 1,955

6. Temple 1,881

7. UCLA 1,837

8. Notre Dame 1,836

9. St. John’s 1,813

10. Indiana 1,797

11. Louisville 1,795

12. BYU 1,779

13. Utah 1,773

14. Illinois 1,757

15. Arizona 1,756

16. Texas 1,747

17. Cincinnati 1,745

18. Washington 1,744

19. Western Kentucky 1,743

20. Penn 1,741-x

21. Purdue 1,737

22. West Virginia 1,718

23. Oregon State 1,710

24. Princeton 1,705

25. Villanova 1,700

x-Friday’s game not included

Related content

UK Men's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

UK or KU? Fans argue over which college basketball program is No. 1

View more video

Sports Videos