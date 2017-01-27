Kansas has climbed seven wins closer to Kentucky since last year at this time

Kentucky and Kansas — the two winningest programs in men’s college basketball history — collide for the 30th time on Saturday (6:15 p.m., ESPN).
The Wildcats enjoy an 18-victory lead over the Jayhawks in the race for most all-time wins, UK with 2,222 and Kansas with 2,204. The Jayhawks have shaved seven victories off their deficit since the teams took the court against each other last year.
UK also leads the all-time series between the teams, 22-7, and is 7-1 all-time against Kansas in Lexington, where Saturday’s game will be played. The last time the teams met in Rupp Arena was Jan. 9, 2005, and Kansas won, 65-59. Kansas also won the teams’ most recent meeting overall, 90-84 last season in Lawrence, Kan.
Kansas (18-2) is ranked No. 2 this week in The Associated Press media poll and No. 1 in the USA Today coaches’ poll. Kentucky (17-3) is No. 4 in both polls. Both teams were defeated in their most recent games on Tuesday night. Kansas fell at West Virginia, 85-69. Kentucky was beaten at Tennessee, 82-80.
KENTUCKY-KANSAS: BY THE NUMBERS
Category
Kentucky
Kansas
All-time wins
2,222
2,204
All-time losses
685
838
All-time win pct.
.764
.725
NCAA titles
8
3
NCAA Final Fours
17
14
NCAA tourneys
55
45
NCAA tourney wins
121
100
Hall of Famers
10
18
Consensus First-Team All-Americans
26
28
1,000-point scorers
60
58
NBA first-round picks
42
32
Players currently in NBA
23
15
NCAA TITLES
Kentucky (8) — 1948, 1949, 1951, 1958, 1978, 1996, 1998, 2012.
Kansas (3) — 1952, 1988, 2008.
NAISMITH HALL OF FAME MEMBERS
Kentucky (10) — John Calipari, Louie Dampier, Cliff Hagan, Dan Issel, C.M. Newton, Rick Pitino, Frank Ramsey, Pat Riley, Adolph Rupp, Adrian Smith.
Kansas (18) — Phog Allen, Larry Brown, John Bunn, Wilt Chamberlain, Paul Endacott, Bill Johnson, Allen Kelley, Arthur Lonborg, Clyde Lovellette, John McClendon, Ralph Miller, Dr. James Naismith, E.C. Quigley, Adolph Rupp, Dean Smith, Jo Jo White, Roy Williams, Lynette Woodard.
PLAYERS CURRENTLY ON NBA ROSTERS
Kentucky (23) — Eric Bledsoe (Phoenix), Devin Booker (Phoenix), Willie Cauley-Stein (Sacramento), DeMarcus Cousins (Sacramento), Anthony Davis (New Orleans), Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (Charlotte), Andrew Harrison (Memphis), Terrence Jones (New Orleans), Enes Kanter (Oklahoma City), Brandon Knight (Phoenix), Skal Labissiere (Sacramento), DeAndre Liggins (Cleveland), Trey Lyles (Utah), Jodie Meeks (Orlando), Jamal Murray (Denver), Nerlens Noel (Philadelphia), Patrick Patterson (Toronto), Julius Randle (L.A. Lakers), Rajon Rondo (Chicago), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota), Tyler Ulis (Phoenix), John Wall (Washington), James Young (Boston).
Kansas (15) — Cole Aldrich (Minnesota), Darrell Arthur (Denver), Tarik Black (L.A. Lakers), Nick Collison (Oklahoma City), Cheick Diallo (New Orleans), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia), Ben McLemore (Sacramento), Marcus Morris (Detroit), Markieff Morris (Washington), Kelly Oubre (Washington), Paul Pierce (L.A. Clippers), Thomas Robinson (L.A. Lakers), Brandon Rush (Minnesota), Andrew Wiggins (Minnesota), Jeff Withey (Utah).
KENTUCKY-KANSAS SERIES
Kentucky leads 22-7
Date
Winner
Score
Location
Dec. 16, 1950
Kentucky
68-39
Lexington
Dec. 14, 1959
Kentucky
77-72 (OT)
Lawrence, Kan.
Dec. 6, 1969
Kentucky
115-85
Lexington
Dec. 4, 1971
Kentucky
79-69
Lawrence, Kan.
Dec. 23, 1972
Kentucky
77-71
Lexington
Dec. 3, 1973
Kansas
71-63
Lawrence, Kan.
Dec. 23, 1974
Kentucky
100-63
Louisville
Dec. 13, 1975
Kentucky
54-48
Lawrence, Kan.
Dec. 11, 1976
Kentucky
90-63
Lexington
Dec. 10, 1977
Kentucky
73-66
Lawrence, Kan.
Dec. 9, 1978
Kentucky
67-66 (OT)
Lexington
Dec. 12, 1979
Kentucky
57-56
Lawrence, Kan.
Dec. 13, 1980
Kentucky
87-73
Lexington
Dec. 12, 1981
Kentucky
77-74
(OT) Lawrence, Kan.
Dec. 29, 1982
Kentucky
83-62
Louisville
Dec. 10, 1983
Kentucky
72-50
Lawrence, Kan.
Dec. 31, 1984
Kentucky
92-89
Louisville
Dec. 14, 1985
Kansas
83-66
Lawrence, Kan.
Dec. 9, 1989
Kansas
150-95
Lawrence, Kan.
Dec. 8, 1990
Kentucky
88-71
Lexington
Dec. 1, 199
8 Kentucky
63-45
Chicago (Great Eight)
Mar. 14, 1999
Kentucky
92-88 (OT)
New Orleans (NCAA 2nd rd.)
Jan. 9, 2005
Kansas
65-59
Lexington
Jan. 7, 2006
Kansas
73-46
Lawrence, Kan.
Mar. 18, 2007
Kansas
88-76
Chicago (NCAA 2nd rd.)
Nov. 15, 2011
Kentucky
75-65
New York (Champions Classic)
Apr. 2, 2012
Kentucky
67-59
New Orleans (NCAA Title)
Nov. 18, 2014
Kentucky
72-40
Indianapolis (Champions Classic)
Jan. 30, 2016
Kansas
90-84 (OT)
Lawrence, Kan.
WINNINGEST PROGRAMS
College basketball’s all-time winningest programs by number of victories:
1. Kentucky 2,222
2. Kansas 2,204
3. North Carolina 2,192
4. Duke 2,102
5. Syracuse 1,955
6. Temple 1,881
7. UCLA 1,837
8. Notre Dame 1,836
9. St. John’s 1,813
10. Indiana 1,797
11. Louisville 1,795
12. BYU 1,779
13. Utah 1,773
14. Illinois 1,757
15. Arizona 1,756
16. Texas 1,747
17. Cincinnati 1,745
18. Washington 1,744
19. Western Kentucky 1,743
20. Penn 1,741-x
21. Purdue 1,737
22. West Virginia 1,718
23. Oregon State 1,710
24. Princeton 1,705
25. Villanova 1,700
x-Friday’s game not included
