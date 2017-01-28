Kansas caps Cats’ difficult week with a second straight loss

A sense of danger filled Rupp Arena on Saturday night. Kentucky fans knew No. 2 Kansas could beat the Cats. Noted boxing announcer Michael Buffer’s introduction of UK’s starters and his call to “Let’s get ready to round-ball” brought forth an explosive roar.
It also produced 126.4 decibels, UK said.
Yes, two heavyweights would square off.
Kansas rallied to win 79-73. Fourth-ranked Kentucky was left with a painful loss to cap a difficult week.
Kentucky fell to 17-4 overall and 3-3 against ranked opponents. A home loss, even to No. 2 Kansas, twisted a knife inserted by a loss at unranked Tennessee on Tuesday.
The defeat dropped UK’s home record to 129-6 in John Calipari’s eight seasons as coach.
Malik Monk and Derek Willis led Kentucky with 18 points each. Isaiah Briscoe added 12, while De’Aaron Fox and Bam Adebayo had 10 apiece.
Kansas, which improved to 19-2, took charge with less than eight minutes left. The Jayhawks scored 11 straight points to take a 69-59 lead with 4:39 to go. That was KU’s first double-digit lead of the game.
Center Landen Lucas, the supposed weak link, scored two baskets in the mini-breakout. That gave him 13 points, and proved a dramatic upturn for a player who made one of six shots and scored four in the previous two games.
Kentucky shook off the blow. The Cats narrowed the deficit to 69-64.
But Kansas made the big plays a national contender should make. Ukraine native Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk hit a three-pointer over Isaiah Briscoe to stop the momentum.
Later, Josh Jackson beat Willis to an offensive rebound. His putback put Kansas ahead 73-66 with 65 seconds left.
Frank Mason III led Kansas with 21 points. Jackson added 20 and Devonte’ Graham had 12.
Kentucky led 32-27 at halftime and probably felt the margin could have been larger.
The Cats led by as many as 12 points three times in the first half, and as late as the 4:50 mark.
Poor foul shooting (5-for-11) and the freshman-itis that regularly inflicts Kentucky factored in keeping the game close.
UK scored only one basket in the final 3:39. The Cats missed their final four shots of the first half and committed four turnovers inside the final five minutes. More than one seemed unforced.
Kansas had to feel good about only being down five points. The Jayhawks missed all eight of their three-point shots in the first half. On Friday, UK Coach John Calipari expressed concern about Kansas’ three-point shooting. The Jayhawks came into the game with the nation’s seventh-best accuracy from beyond the arc (41.8 percent).
The game began at a frenetic pace. One 14-second period saw three baskets scored: two fast-break drives by Fox sandwiched around one by Mason.
But neither team shot well enough to made the pace translate into points. UK and KU combined to make only 24 of 58 shots.
Two key matchups went Kentucky’s way in the first half. Monk scored 12 points, most over KU’s perimeter stopper, Graham.
On Friday, ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg spoke of the Monk-Graham matchup when assessing how Carlton Bragg’s suspension might affect Kansas’s defense.
“It probably changes even more what they have to do defensively to stay out of foul trouble,” Greenberg said before adding, “My gut feeling is they play defense like they did against Oklahoma and Buddy Hield. Make it hard for Malik Monk to catch the basketball.”
Graham, who played for same AAU program as former UK star John Wall, held Oklahoma star Buddy Hield to 5-for-15 shooting and 24 points in rematch after Hield scored 46 in Allen Fieldhouse last season.
The other matchup that UK had to like was the four-spot. Jackson scored 10 points for Kansas, but Willis neutralized the damage with seven of his own.
The four-spot took center stage early in the second half. Jackson hit back-to-back threes, the second putting Kansas ahead 33-32 (the Jayhawks’ first lead since 8-7).
Willis answered with a couple of his own threes, the second gave him a season-high four in the game and put Kentucky ahead 45-40.
Kansas rallied, took the lead and extended it to 54-49 with 11:28 left. That was the Jayhawks’ largest lead.
Another Willis three steadied Kentucky. The Cats took a 59-58 lead, but Kansas was not going anywhere. A tip-in by Jackson and Mason’s three-pointer put Kentucky behind 63-59 with 6:43 left.
