Calipari says more toughness, fewer turnovers can fix skidding Kentucky

With Kentucky staring at the possibility of its first three-game losing streak since the Billy Gillispie error, John Calipari asked the players for suggestions.
“Sleep on it,” he said. Then if a player has any ideas, come to the office.
The ideas Calipari offered at Monday’s news conference, involved more toughness and fewer turnovers.
Calipari said he reviewed the 17 turnovers in Saturday’s loss to Kansas. That was a season high, but worse it led to 21 transition points for the Jayhawks. In the last four games, UK opponents have averaged 20.3 points off turnovers.
“Can’t win” with that kind of giveaway, Calipari said.
42.1 Shooting percentage by UK opponents this season, which is on track for the highest of the Calipari era and the highest since 2005-06
The UK coach cited “casual play” as the reason for too many of the turnovers. “The look-away pass to the wing when you don’t have to” throw the ball, he said. In contrast, “aggressive” turnovers “don’t lead to baskets,” he said.
Kentucky, which plays Georgia on Tuesday, must improve its defense. Two of the last four opponents have made half or more of their shots. The four opponents — Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Kansas — have shot with a healthy 48.2-percent accuracy.
Calipari cited too many straight-line drives all the way to the basket. Lamar Peters (Mississippi State), Sindarius Thornwell (South Carolina), Robert Hubbs III and even Lew Evans (Tennessee), then Frank Mason III (Kansas). Hubbs and Mason did it enough to be named their league’s Player of the Week.
The required defense starts with whomever is guarding the ball, Calipari said. That often is point guard De’Aaron Fox.
Calipari said he asked the players since the loss to Kansas who could be a defensive “stopper,” to borrow from basketball jargon.
“Five or six said, ‘I can be,’” Calipari said with a wry smile.
Nor is Kentucky getting the kind of rim protection that blunted many drives in previous seasons. “We’re not blocking the shots we should,” Calipari said.
Calipari cited two areas where more toughness can benefit Kentucky. Getting loose balls, or 50/50 balls in current basketball parlance, is needed, he said.
Calipari also mentioned a mental toughness.
“When the game’s winding down, having a refuse-to-lose attitude,” he said.
Curiously, Kentucky did not submit meekly in the losses at Tennessee and to Kansas. Rather the Vols and Jayhawks had to make clutch plays to stave off UK. The same was true in losses at Louisville and to UCLA.
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
Tuesday
No. 8 Kentucky at Georgia
When: 9 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 17-4 (7-1 SEC), Georgia 13-8 (4-4)
Series: Kentucky leads 121-26
Last meeting: Kentucky won 93-80 on March 12, 2016, in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament at Nashville.
