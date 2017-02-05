John Stough, two-time UK men’s basketball national champion, dies

John Stough, a two-time University of Kentucky men’s basketball national champion, died on Friday. He was 90.
Stough played on UK’s first two national championship teams in 1948 and 1949 under legendary head coach Adolph Rupp. He scored 128 career points.
Originally, from Montgomery, Ala., Stough resided in Louisville with his family.
Stough lettered in basketball at Kentucky in 1945, 1948 and 1949. He was drafted by the U.S. Army after the 1944-45 season.
A two-sport athlete, Stough was a two-time captain for Kentucky’s baseball team.
A funeral service for Stough will be held at noon Saturday at St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Louisville.
Comments