Calipari says he scolded Monk for smiling on bench late in loss at Florida

Freshman Malik Monk’s smile on the bench late in Kentucky’s loss at Florida on Saturday drew a rebuke from Coach John Calipari.
“I got on him,” Calipari said during a Southeastern Conference teleconference Monday.
Calipari said Monk smiled in response to Florida students singing “Happy Birthday” to him. Monk turned 19 on Saturday.
“But I said to him, ‘Do you understand you’re at Kentucky?,’ Calipari said. “That the camera is always on. The mic is always on.
“And it was a lesson for him.”
The lesson might continue, Calipari suggested.
“I’ll probably put him out in front of the media, and let him explain himself,” the coach said.
Moments before the smile, Monk and teammate Isaiah Briscoe were unhappy, Calipari said he learned from speaking with assistant Joel Justus.
“They’re going nuts about how bad they’d played,” said Calipari, who added that Monk and Briscoe said things like, “I can’t believe this” and “You and I are better than this” and “What the heck?” and “How did we let this (happen).”
