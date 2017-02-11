UK 12th overall, Louisville seventh in early look at top NCAA seeds

For the first time in NCAA men’s basketball history, the selection committee gave fans an in-season look at the current top 16 teams in their rankings.
Kentucky, ranked 15th by the Associated Press and 12th in the USA Today coaches’ poll, would be a No. 3 seed in the rankings released on CBS on Saturday afternoon.
Louisville, fourth in both polls, was seventh overall.
Villanova would be the overall No. 1 seed, followed by Kansas, Baylor and Gonzaga.
At this point, “the ones are clearly the ones,” said Mark Hollis, the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee chairman. Hollis is the athletics director at Michigan State.
North Carolina was the fifth overall with Florida State, Louisville and Oregon rounding out the rest of the No. 2 seeds.
The No. 3 seeds, in order, are Arizona, Virginia, Florida and Kentucky.
The four No. 4 seeds would be Butler, West Virginia, UCLA and Duke.
The Cats entered Saturday’s play 11th in the RPI, and Louisville was fifth.
There are still four weeks and plenty of games to be played before the official bracket is announced on Selection Sunday, which is March 12.
Here is how the NCAA Selection Committee sees it on Feb.11. pic.twitter.com/CTgB5IUR9f— Herald-Leader Sports (@KentuckySports) February 11, 2017
