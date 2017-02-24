Bruised knee jeopardizes Fox’s availability when UK plays Florida

Kentucky may or may not have point guard De’Aaron Fox available for Saturday’s game against Florida, UK Coach John Calipari said Friday.
A knee bruise makes Fox’s availability a game-day decision, Calipari said.
When asked who might start at point guard if Fox cannot play, Calipari replied with a question. “I don’t know,” he said. “Who do you think?”
The reporter suggested Dominique Hawkins.
“That’s not a bad idea,” Calipari said.
Both Kentucky and Florida tried to tamp down the implications surrounding the game. The teams are tied for first place in the Southeastern Conference with three games remaining. If Florida wins, the Gators would be a game ahead and hold the tiebreaker because of having swept the two regular-season games.
A Kentucky victory puts the Cats ahead by a game going into the final week. UK plays Vanderbilt at home and at Texas A&M next week.
Florida plays at home against Arkansas and at Vanderbilt.
UK’s leading scorer, Malik Monk, cited Calipari in playing down the importance of winning the SEC regular-season championship.
“It’s good,” he allowed, “but Cal plays for the NCAA Tournament. He told us that before.”
Calipari welcomed the first-place implications for Florida. He said most UK opponents are playing with “house money,” meaning free and easy without must-win pressure.
Florida Coach Mike White did not embrace the idea of playing for first place. When asked if he had spoken to his players about the SEC title, he said, “Zero. None. Not at all.
“Our guys, they’re on social media. They read the Internet. I wish they’d read it less. They know it’s a big game, and it’d be a big game if Kentucky and Florida were both, whatever, 10-6. . . .
“It’s obviously got a lot of implications, but if we’re investing time and energy into those things, as opposed to transition defense, and how we’re defending Malik Monk and Isaiah Briscoe and Fox . . . and defending (Bam) Adebayo in the post and those type things, then we’re doing ourselves a disservice.”
