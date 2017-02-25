Blue Review: Instant analysis from Kentucky’s win over Florida

Instant analysis from No. 11 Kentucky’s 76-66 win over No. 13 Florida in Rupp Arena:
How the game was won
Malik Monk scored 30 of his 33 points in the second half and Bam Adebayo had 18 points and 15 rebounds as No 11 Kentucky rallied from 52-44 down to beat Florida 76-66.
Game balls
1. Malik Monk. Had three points at halftime. After taking game over in second half, had 33 at game’s end. When the freshman gets on one of those offensive rolls, it is scintillating entertainment.
2. Bam Adebayo. Coming off 22 points and 15 rebounds at Missouri, the UK big man went for 18 and 15 against Florida. Keep this up and his name is going to start moving back up those 2017 NBA mock drafts.
3. Kentucky homeboy grit. In their penultimate game in Rupp Arena, homegrown UK seniors Derek Willis and Dominique Hawkins oozed fight. Bullitt East’s Willis had nine rebounds. Madison Central’s Hawkins had six rebounds, four assists and two steals.
4. KeVaughn Allen. Malik Monk wasn’t the only No. 5 from Arkansas in the game who was dialed in. Florida’s Vaughn, a 6-foot-2 sophomore guard from Little Rock, hit five of 11 treys en route to 24 points.
5. Rupp Arena crowd. “Big-game” Rupp is as good — and as loud — as it gets.
Running suicide drills
1. Florida fouling. The Gators committed 22 fouls and UK stayed in the game early from the foul line.
2. Kentucky turnovers. UK’s 12 first-half miscues were a problem. The two in the second half, however, were more like it.
Key number(s)
48 to 30. Outrebounded 54-29 in the 88-66 loss at Florida on Feb. 4, Kentucky won the battle of the boards by 18 on Saturday
Cat-mosphere
▪ Bam Adebayo was out getting up early shots before the game. The UK all-female choral group, Paws and Listen, came out to practice the national anthem. Bam stopped shooting until they finished.
Coach Joe B. Hall, Kevin Grevey, Bob Guyette, Mike Flynn, Jerry Hale, Merion Haskins and Jack Givens from UK’s 1975 NCAA Tournament runner-up team were recognized on the floor during the first half.
▪ The crowd of 24,431 was loud.
Up next
It will be Senior Night for UK’s native sons Dominique Hawkins and Derek Willis as well as Canadian import Mychal Mulder when the Wildcats play host to Vanderbilt (15-13, 8-7 SEC). Coach Bryce Drew’s Commodores faced Mississippi State later Saturday.
Know your foe
1. Kentucky rode stellar guard play to an 87-81 victory over Vanderbilt in Nashville on Jan. 10. Isaiah Briscoe had 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists; De’Aaron Fox scored 22 points and claimed five boards; Malik Monk added 18 points.
2. Going into its game with Mississippi State, Vanderbilt had won three in a row since suffering an embarrassing 72-52 loss at lowly Missouri. Included in the three-game win streak were victories over South Carolina and at Tennessee.
3. Vanderbilt 7-foot-1 senior Luke Kornet, the son of former Lexington Catholic standout Frank Kornet and WLEX-TV reporter Tracy Kornet, was averaging 13.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks going into the Mississippi State contest. He had 16 points and eight rebounds against UK in this season’s prior meeting.
Mark Story: 859-231-3230, @markcstory
Comments