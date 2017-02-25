Malik Monk turns it on in second half; UK alone in first in SEC

Only one of Kentucky’s two All-America candidates was on the floor Saturday. But Malik Monk produced for two — or more — in the Cats’ 76-66 victory over Florida.
Monk’s signature style in surely his only collegiate season paved the way for Kentucky to take sole possession of first place in the Southeastern Conference. An explosion of points in a half thrilled a packed Rupp Arena and took down Florida.
Monk, whose earlier starbursts came against North Carolina and in the first Georgia game, rained points on Florida like confetti. He scored 30 of his 33 points in the second half. That marked the most points scored in a half in John Calipari’s eight seasons as UK coach. Monk’s 27 in the first half against UNC equaled the 27 Jamal Murray scored in the second half against Ohio State the previous season.
Kentucky improved to 24-5 overall and 14-2 in the SEC. The latter assured UK of no worse than a two-seed in the upcoming league tournament. Bam Adebayo aided Monk with 18 points and 15 rebounds, the latter equaling the career high he set at Missouri on Tuesday.
Florida fell to 23-6 overall and 13-3 in the SEC. KeVaughn Allen led the Gators with 24 points.
The teams were tied at 28-28 at halftime, and Kentucky had to feel fortunate.
The Cats made only eight of 28 shots and committed three times as many turnovers as assists. UK led for only 74 seconds in the first half, and trailed by as much as 12 points.
Given those numbers and the fact that UK essentially played without its two All-America candidates, a tie seemed a bountiful harvest. In addition to a bruised knee sidelining Fox, Monk was a non-factor. He tied his career-high of five turnovers and made only one shot in the first half.
Any thoughts of a big payback game for Kentucky had faded fast. Florida scored the game’s first eight points. UK committed the first two of its 12 first-half turnovers before Coach John Calipari called time with 18:07 left. UK came into the game averaging only 12.1 turnovers.
Allen led Florida’s fast break from the gate. He scored 11 of the Gators’ first 18 points, several of the shots coming over Monk.
But when Allen picked up his second foul at the 12:51 mark, that slowed Florida’s momentum.
Trailing 18-6, Kentucky scored 10 straight points to get back in the game.
A break enabled Kentucky to tie it at 28-28. Devin Robinson fouled going over Wenyen Gabriel for an offensive rebound in the final second.
Gabriel’s two free throws with six-tenths of a seconds left tied the score. Kentucky had not won any of the three games it trailed at halftime (UCLA, at Tennessee and at Florida).
The only time Kentucky had been tied at half came in the overtime home victory over Georgia.
Monk came alive in the second half. Good thing for Kentucky because Florida twice took eight-point leads inside the first eight minutes of the half.
Monk tested the theory that one player cannot beat a team. He scored 19 of UK’s first 23 points of the second half.
Bam Adebayo played Robin to Monk’s Catman. He scored six of UK’s eight points in a three-minute span that ended with his dunk. That gave Kentucky its largest second-half lead to that time, 59-55, with 8:14 remaining.
Besides burning the nets, Monk torched Florida’s depth at point guard. Chris Chiozza picked up his fourth foul defending Monk with 13:07 left. Kasey Hill got his fourth the same way at the 10:01 mark.
