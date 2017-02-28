UK erases 19-point deficit, defeats Vanderbilt on Senior Night

1:08 Malik Monk says Bam Adebayo doesn't like to run Pause

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

2:28 Derek Willis says John Calipari helped turn his life around

2:30 Mychal Mulder: I've learned about myself as a man and a basketball player

2:30 Even Dominique Hawkins was surprised by the fans

2:41 John Calipari: All three seniors playing their best right now

4:41 John Calipari: Our guys took some pride defensively

2:08 Persistent young reporter presses John Calipari

2:29 Tom Izzo: I'm a little embarrassed