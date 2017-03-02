Dates set for John Calipari’s youth basketball camps

Registration for Kentucky Coach John Calipari’s Father/Son Camps and the Overnight Camps opened Thursday.
Like last year, the camps will be divided into separate sessions. The Father/Son Camps will run June 9-10, June 16-17 and June 30-July 1. The Overnight Camps will have two sessions on June 11-14 and June 18-21.
A limited number of spots are available for the camps, which have sold out every summer during Calipari’s tenure at UK. Online registration is recommended.
The camps will be held on the UK campus. For camp-related questions, call the basketball camp line at 859-257-9457 or 859-257-1916, or send an email to ukmbbcamps@uky.edu.
The Father/Son Camp is open to boys ages 6-17, regardless of previous basketball experience, and their fathers. The commuter cost of the camp is $165 per individual.The overnight cost of the camp is $190 per individual.
The Overnight Camp is open to boys ages 7-17. The cost is $460 for overnight campers and $350 for day campers.
