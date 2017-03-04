Top-seeded UK will play Tennessee-Georgia winner in SEC Tournament

Kentucky’s first opponent in the men’s Southeastern Conference Tournament this week will either be a team that defeated the Cats this season or one that took them to the wire twice.
No. 9 seed Tennessee and No. 8 seed Georgia will meet in the second round on Thursday afternoon at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, and UK will get the winner in the quarterfinals on Friday at 1 p.m. ET.
Tennessee defeated UK 82-80 on Jan 24 in Knoxville. Georgia took the Cats to overtime in Rupp Arena on Jan. 31 before losing 90-81, and UK had to make some plays late to beat the Bulldogs in Athens 82-77 on Feb. 18.
The first two rounds and the quarterfinals will be broadcast live on the SEC Network. The semifinals and finals will be on ESPN.
The tournament tips off Wednesday night with two games: Mississippi State vs. LSU at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Auburn vs. Missouri.
Kentucky, the SEC regular-season champion, is the No. 1 seed in the tournament.
