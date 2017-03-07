Monk gives thanks for awards, issues warning to future UK opponents

With plenty of good news and a spot of bad news in recent days, Kentucky freshman Malik Monk mixed gratitude with a sobering message for opponents.
Monk expressed thanks for the avalanche of awards he received Monday and Tuesday. Among them were Southeastern Conference Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year (media vote conducted by The Associated Press), freshman All-American (The Sporting News), Freshman of the Year and All-SEC first team (league coaches) and District IV Player of the Year (United States Basketball Writers Association).
“I really can’t feel no kind of way but be happy,” Monk said Tuesday, “and be blessed that God put me in the situation. Just listening to Coach (John Calipari) put me in that situation, too. So I’m just blessed to be here.”
A moment later, Monk acknowledged that his 2-for-10 shooting and six-point performance at Texas A&M on Saturday was “just horrible.” That was the first game all season he did not score 10 or more points.
Monk suggested that opponents in the SEC Tournament later this week and then the upcoming NCAA Tournament should take no comfort in his off game or Kentucky’s inconsistent play this season.
I think our team is focused. We’re coming in focused from the jump. So I think it’s going to be a new team the whole tournament.
Malik Monk
“It’s bad news for every team coming up,” Monk said, “because I think our team is focused. We’re coming in focused from the jump. So I think it’s going to be a new team the whole tournament.”
Even with the game at Texas A&M, Monk is on pace to become the first freshman to lead the SEC in scoring since Chris Jackson of LSU in 1988-89. He credited Calipari.
“Cal set me up well,” Monk said. “He gives me the ball as much as I want. I’m just trying to execute off that because I’m getting the ball.”
Monk was not the only person voted SEC Player of the Year. He won the media vote. Sindarius Thornwell of South Carolina won the vote of the league coaches.
When asked who was better, Monk said, “I’m not going to say nobody’s better than me. I’m going to say I’m the best. He’s a great player.”
Monk’s description of his season to date could fit the Kentucky team as well.
“I feel like, the overall year was pretty good,” he said. “I had some ups and downs. I think I could have done better. But a new season is here. It’s tournament time, so I need to focus in even more.”
Monk accepted the premise that UK’s pattern of falling behind early in games could be likened to skating on the edge, thus requiring greater attention to detail.
“For sure,” he said. “SEC Tournament and (NCAA) tournament time, you always have to tighten stuff. Cal told me if we’re down 15-2 . . . in the SEC Tournament or NCAA Tournament, we’re not coming back.”
SEC Tournament and (NCAA) tournament time, you always have to tighten stuff. (Coach Calipari) told me if we’re down 15-2 . . . in the SEC Tournament or NCAA Tournament, we’re not coming back.
Malik Monk
Monk acknowledged his own inconsistencies. In UK’s last seven games, he made 39 of 105 shots (37.1 percent).
Of course, opponents are more keenly aware of Monk’s ability to be a difference maker, so he draws special defensive attention.
“They’re sending two (defenders) at me every time,” he said. “But they’re sending two at Bam (Adebayo) every time. We’re both getting annoyed with that.”
Monk has had to balance being an X-factor, a player that UK coaches said had the greenest light on the team, with being aware of time-and-score considerations.
“I think being patient is the biggest key,” Monk said.
Several times in speaking with reporters for about 10 minutes, Monk mentioned the word “focus” as an important element. He cited his poor preparation in some practices, shooting what he called “lazy layups” rather than “game shots.” The latter meant practicing the shots that he’d take in games.
Monk all but assured reporters that he’d learned this lesson.
“I’m way more focused,’ he said. “My focus is 10 times better than the focus coming into the season. Yes, sir.”
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
SEC Tournament
When: Wednesday through Sunday
Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
UK’s first game: 1 p.m. (EST) Friday vs. Tennessee or Georgia
TV: SEC Network
Comments