Kentucky freshman Killeya-Jones discusses his absence from lineup

1:11 Briscoe on awards snubs: I know what I bring to the team Pause

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy

1:05 Bam credits preparation for Cats' defensive performance

0:44 Officers sing, dance for Lexington elementary students

3:44 Senate President Stivers attacks Herald-Leader in floor speech

2:54 Preemie hippo Fiona grows enough to need pool ramp

1:32 Teen's body exhumed after 96 years

1:23 Boom, JoJo among Cats trying out at UK Football Pro Day 2017

0:27 Ornate Christmas-themed light show