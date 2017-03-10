Kentucky freshman Killeya-Jones discusses his absence from lineup

For the 13th straight game, Kentucky freshman Sacha Killeya-Jones did not play in Friday’s Southeastern Conference Tournament victory over Georgia.
He has not played since logging two minutes against South Carolina on Jan. 21. He has not scored since making two free throws against Arkansas on Jan. 7.
Killeya-Jones said he was not sure why he has not played in so long.
“I’ve just got to, I guess, stick with my practice and everything,” he said. “Probably (in need of) more consistency. Keep working on that.”
Killeya-Jones said he had improved as a player.
“Definitely, hands down,” he said. “I’m a whole different player.
“Like I said, I’m working. I’m trying to get better. And I’m ready for my chance whenever it presents itself.”
Killeya-Jones acknowledged the difficulty in not playing.
“It’s frustrating, obviously,” he said. “I love basketball. I want to be on the court.”
When asked about whispers that he might transfer, Killeya-Jones said, “I don’t know where you heard that. But, no, I came here for a reason, and I’m doing that. I came here to get better. I came here to learn. I came here to be around the best. And that’s what I’m going to do.”
