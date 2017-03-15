Can a beverage unite UK, Kansas fans during March Madness?

There’s not much that could bring fans of the Kentucky Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks together on game day, but a March Madness commercial suggests a few bottles of Coca-Cola might do the trick.
The commercial begins with a group of UK fans gathered on a couch watching a game against Kansas – but the power goes out. Desperate to find a place to watch the rest of the game, the group runs outside.
The group, shortly joined by other panicked UK fans, sees that the house at the end of the street still has power. The hopefuls knock on the door, but the man who answers is wearing a Kansas sweatshirt and promptly shuts the door in their faces.
Not to be denied, one of the UK fans holds a six-pack of Coca-Cola bottles to the window. The Kansas fan gives in and allows the blue-clad horde into his house to watch the game.
Watch the full commercial below:
