Do Kentuckians bring something special to a UK team? ‘It kind of ups the ante.’

1:21 Derek Willis believes Cats will be better Sunday Pause

4:31 Kentucky survives NKU, Calipari says 'we'll be fine'

1:13 Malik Monk: We got lackadaisical against Norse

1:00 Dominique Hawkins: We can be a lot better defensively

0:39 De'Aaron Fox not happy with his turnovers

1:12 UK practices for NCAA Tournament run

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

1:31 Pep rally in Indy before UK's game vs. NKU

1:57 Malik Monk is super excited