Clutch plays push Kentucky past Wichita State and on to NCAA Sweet 16

On Thursday, Michigan Coach John Beilein reduced the NCAA Tournament to its essence.
Winning or losing, he said, was “about players making plays rather than (X-and-O) plays.”
Kentucky demonstrated the wisdom of those words Sunday in beating Wichita State 65-62 to advance to next weekend’s Sweet 16 round.
Wichita State shut off the transition game, the favorite component of UK’s offense. The Cats had no fast-break points in the first 35 minutes.
But again and again UK had players make plays. Often it was Bam Adebayo, who posted a double-double (13 points and 10 rebounds).
Adebayo came alive after taking a hard foul with 7:46 left.
But this game featured big plays on both sides.
With UK ahead 58-56, the slumping Malik Monk rose up and swished a three-pointer.
Wichita State’s Zach Brown answered with a three-pointer. De’Aaron Fox countered with a driving dunk. Landry Shamet hit a three-pointer to reduce UK’s lead to 63-62 going into the final 40 seconds.
After Monk missed a floater, he blocked Markis McDuffie’s three-pointer.
Monk hit two free throws with 10.6 seconds left to put the Cats ahead by three.
Adebayo preserved the lead by blocking Shamet’s desperation three-point shot in the final seconds.
Kentucky improved to 31-5. Fox and Monk led UK with 14 points each.
Wichita State lost for the second time in four years to Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament when its final shot did not go in. The Shockers finished the season with a 31-5 record. Shamet led all scorers with 20 points.
Kentucky led 26-24 at halftime despite being outscored 14-6 in points from the paint.
That seemed significant because four of UK’s five losses this season came in games the Cats were outscored in the paint (at Louisville, at Tennessee, Kansas and at Florida).
UK won the only other five games it got outscored in the paint (Auburn, at Mississippi State, South Carolina, Georgia and against Alabama in the SEC Tournament).
From the start, Wichita State made its intent to get the better of it around the basket known. The Shockers had as many offensive rebounds (four) as UK had total rebounds (four) before the first television timeout.
This did not come as a surprise. “They’re big,” UK Coach John Calipari said of the Shockers on Saturday. “They’re physical. They’re strong. They’re veterans. Good team.”
UK warmed to the challenge and out-rebounded Wichita State 22-21 in the first half.
Unlikely three-pointers enabled UK to lead at intermission. In one two-minute-plus stretch, Briscoe, Mulder and Hawkins each made a three-pointer. Briscoe had made one of 15 shots from beyond the arc in the 11 most recent games. Mulder was four of 17 in the last seven. Hawkins came into the game shooting 29 percent from three-point range.
Overall, neither team shot well in the first half: UK 33.3 percent (10 of 30) and Wichita 30.3 percent (10 of 33).
Nothing in the opening minutes of the second half suggested anything but a possession-by-possession grind to the finish.
Kentucky matched its largest lead yet when Adebayo’s put-back put the Cats ahead 50-44 with 7:38 left.
A steal by Fox and his driving dunk put Kentucky ahead 58-51 with 4:09 left. That marked UK’s first fast-break points.
