Five things you might have forgotten about Kentucky’s first meeting with UCLA this season

Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game against UCLA in Memphis on Friday night will be the 14th all-time meeting between the two college basketball titans.
The Wildcats lead the series 7-6 but the Bruins won the most recent showdown, 97-92 last Dec. 3 in Rupp Arena.
Here are five things you might have forgotten about that game:
1. Kentucky scored 92 points on one of its worst shooting days of the season. The Wildcats were 33-for-80 from the field (41.3 percent), 8-for-24 on three-pointers (33.3) and 18-for-27 at the foul line (66.7). UK shot worse only four times all season. The loss ended a 42-game home winning streak for Kentucky.
2. Bam Adebayo was magnificent. Kentucky’s freshman big man — playing his eighth college game — posted a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds, blocked four shots and made 10 of his 13 free throw attempts — although he was only 4-for-12 from the field. That was Adebayo’s last double-figure rebounding game until Valentine’s Day and his season high for blocked shots.
3. Lonzo Ball was barely a factor for half the game. UCLA’s star freshman made only one of five shots, got credit for three assists and committed five turnovers in the first half. But the one shot he made was big. Ball hit a three-pointer over Adebayo from the top of the key with three seconds left to extend the Bruins’ lead to 49-45 at halftime. Ball finished with 14 points, seven assists and six turnovers.
4. Six UCLA players scored in double figures. Most remember TJ Leaf destroying whatever forward Kentucky threw at him to the tune of 17 points and 13 rebounds. But all of the Bruins were in on the act. Isaac Hamilton (19 points), Thomas Welsh, Bryce Alford, Ball (14 each) and Aaron Holiday (13) joined Leaf to lead a 53 percent shooting onslaught. “They manhandled us,” UK Coach John Calipari said. “They physically manhandled us. You don’t see that very often, especially in this building.” All six Bruins went on to average double figures for the season.
5. The Cat-mosphere included everything but a Kentucky victory. A Rupp Arena crowd of 23,976 saw ex-Cat standout Jeff Sheppard make a half-court shot to win a $10,000 donation from Kentucky Farm Bureau to the UK general scholarship fund. Jack Givens was the “Y.” Coach Mark Stoops and the UK football team brought the Governor’s Cup to midcourt at halftime a week after beating Louisville.
Kentucky vs. UCLA
Kentucky leads the all-time series 7-6.
Date
Winner
Score
Location
Dec. 3, 2016
UCLA
97-92
Lexington
Dec. 3, 2015
UCLA
87-77
Los Angeles
Dec. 20, 2014
Kentucky
83-44
Chicago (CBS Sports Classic)
Nov. 21, 2006
UCLA
73-68
Maui, Hawaii (Maui Invitational)
Dec. 6, 2003
Kentucky
52-50
Anaheim, Calif. (Wooden Classic)
Nov. 10, 2000
UCLA
97-92 (OT)
New York City (Coaches vs. Cancer)
Nov. 28, 1998
Kentucky
66-62
Bayamon, Puerto Rico (San Juan Shootout)
March 20, 1998
Kentucky
94-68
St. Petersburg, Fla. (NCAA Sweet 16)
Dec. 3, 1994
UCLA
82-81
Anaheim, Calif. (Wooden Classic)
March 31, 1975
UCLA
92-85
San Diego (NCAA finals)
Feb.17, 1961
Kentucky
77-76
Lexington
Dec. 4, 1959
Kentucky
68-66
Lexington
Dec. 25, 1951
Kentucky
84-53
Lexington
