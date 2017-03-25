After a night of misfires, Willis didn’t flinch when his big moment came

1:12 Malik Monk says he felt in rhythm again Pause

1:10 Pep rally before UK plays UCLA

2:35 De'Aaron Fox: I'm just riding that wave

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

1:00 Cats advance! Tin Roof celebrates the Wildcats' victory over UCLA

12:54 Calipari: UK needed a close game; Monk made daggers

0:58 Previewing UCLA, Kentucky's Sweet 16 opponent

5:06 Malik Monk was so hot, it felt like a pick-up game

3:13 Kentucky players preview Sweet 16 game against UCLA