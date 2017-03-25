We meet again: Kentucky vs. North Carolina by the numbers

Kentucky and North Carolina will collide for the 39th time on Sunday in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament in Memphis.
Kentucky won the most recent meeting, 103-100, as Malik Monk scored 47 points in the CBS Sports Classic at Las Vegas in December.
Kentucky is the winningest program in the history of college basketball with 2,237 victories. North Carolina ranks third with 2,203. Still lurking in the 2017 NCAA bracket is the program with the second-most wins. Kansas has 2,217.
North Carolina leads the all-time series against Kentucky 23-15, but UK has won four of the past five meetings.
Kentucky (32-5) is the No. 2 seed in the South Region. North Carolina (30-7) is the No. 1 seed.
KENTUCKY-NORTH CAROLINA: BY THE NUMBERS
Category
Kentucky
UNC
All-time wins
2,237
2,203
All-time losses
687
781
All-time win pct.
.765
.739
NCAA titles
8
5
NCAA Final Fours
17
19
NCAA tourneys
56
48
NCAA tourney wins
124
120
Hall of Famers
10
9
Consensus First-Team All-Americans
21
17
1,000-point scorers
60
76
NBA first-round picks
42
47
Players currently in NBA
25
14
NCAA TITLES
Kentucky (8) — 1948, 1949, 1951, 1958, 1978, 1996, 1998, 2012.
North Carolina (5) — 1957, 1982, 1993, 2005, 2009.
NAISMITH HALL OF FAME MEMBERS
Kentucky (10) — John Calipari, Louie Dampier, Cliff Hagan, Dan Issel, C.M. Newton, Rick Pitino, Frank Ramsey, Pat Riley, Adolph Rupp, Adrian Smith.
North Carolina (9) — Ben Carnevale, Frank M cGuire, Dean Smith, Billy Cunningham, Bob McAdoo, Larry Brown, James Worthy, Roy Williams, Michael Jordan.
PLAYERS CURRENTLY ON NBA ROSTERS
Kentucky (25) — Eric Bledsoe (Phoenix), Devin Booker (Phoenix), Willie Cauley-Stein (Sacramento), DeMarcus Cousins (New Orleans), Anthony Davis (New Orleans), Archie Goodwin (Brooklyn), Andrew Harrison (Memphis), Terrence Jones (Milwaukee), Enes Kanter (Oklahoma City), Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (Charlotte), Brandon Knight (Phoenix), Skal Labissiere (Sacramento), DeAndre Liggins (Cleveland), Trey Lyles (Utah), Jodie Meeks (Orlando), Jamal Murray (Denver), Nerlens Noel (Dallas), Patrick Patterson (Toronto), Julius Randle (L.A. Lakers), Rajon Rondo (Chicago), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota), Tyler Ulis (Phoenix), John Wall (Washington), Kyle Wiltjer (Houston), James Young (Boston).
North Carolina (14) — Harrison Barnes (Dallas), Reggie Bullock (Detroit), Vince Carter (Memphis), Ed Davis (Portland), Wayne Ellington (Miami), Raymond Felton (L.A. Clippers), Danny Green (San Antonio), John Henson (Milwaukee), Brice Johnson (L.A. Clippers), Ty Lawson (Sacramento), James Michael McAdoo (Golden State), Marvin Williams (Charlotte), Brandan Wright (Memphis), Tyler Zeller (Boston).
KENTUCKY-NORTH CAROLINA SERIES
North Carolina leads 23-15
Date
Winner
Score
Location
Feb. 29, 1924
North Carolina
41-20
Atlanta (SIAA tourney)
Jan. 4, 1929
North Carolina
26-15
Lexington
Feb. 27, 1932
North Carolina
43-42
Atlanta (Southern tourney)
Jan. 9, 1950
Kentucky
83-44
Lexington
Dec. 18, 1959
Kentucky
76-70
Lexington (UKIT)
Dec. 13, 1960
Kentucky
70-65
Greensboro, N.C.
Dec. 17, 1962
North Carolina
68-66
Lexington
Dec. 9, 1963
Kentucky
100-80
Lexington
Dec. 7, 1964
North Carolina
82-67
Charlotte, N.C.
Dec. 13, 1966
North Carolina
64-55
Lexington
Dec. 12, 1967
North Carolina
84-77
Greensboro, N.C.
Dec. 7, 1968
North Carolina
87-77
Lexington
Dec. 8, 1969
Kentucky
94-87
Charlotte, N.C.
Dec. 11, 1972
North Carolina
78-70
Louisville
Dec. 10, 1973
North Carolina
101-84
Greensboro, N.C.
Dec. 9, 1974
Kentucky
90-78
Louisville
Dec. 8, 1975
North Carolina
90-77
Charlotte, N.C.
Mar. 19, 1977
North Carolina
79-72
College Park, Md. (NCAA tourney)
Dec. 26, 1981
North Carolina
82-69
East Rutherford, N.J.
Dec. 27, 1989
North Carolina
121-110
Louisville
Dec. 10, 1990
North Carolina
84-81
Chapel Hill, N.C.
Mar. 25, 1995
North Carolina
74-61
Birmingham, Ala. (NCAA tourney)
Dec. 2, 2000
Kentucky
93-76
Chapel Hill, N.C.
Dec. 8, 2001
Kentucky
79-59
Lexington
Dec. 7, 2002
Kentucky
98-81
Chapel Hill, N.C.
Jan. 3, 2004
Kentucky
61-56
Lexington
Dec. 4, 2004
North Carolina
91-78
Chapel Hill, N.C.
Dec. 3, 2005
North Carolina
83-79
Lexington
Dec. 2, 2006
North Carolina
75-63
Chapel Hill, N.C.
Dec. 1, 2007
North Carolina
86-77
Lexington
Nov. 18, 2008
North Carolina
77-58
Chapel Hill, N.C.
Dec. 5, 2009
Kentucky
68-66
Lexington
Dec. 4, 2010
North Carolina
75-73
Chapel Hill, N.C.
Mar. 27, 2011
Kentucky
76-69
Newark, N.J. (NCAA tourney)
Dec. 3, 2011
Kentucky
73-72
Lexington
Dec. 14, 2013
North Carolina
82-77
Chapel Hill, N.C.
Dec. 13, 2014
Kentucky
84-70
Lexington
Dec. 17, 2016
Kentucky
103-100
Las Vegas
WINNINGEST PROGRAMS
College basketball’s all-time winningest programs by number of victories:
1. Kentucky 2,237
2. Kansas 2,217
3. North Carolina 2,203
4. Duke 2,115
5. Temple 1,886
6. Syracuse 1,861
7. UCLA 1,849
8. Notre Dame 1,845
9. St. John’s 1,817
10. Louisville 1,803
